"Prior to 2006 it was illegal": Analyst makes feelings known on Tush Push danger as NFL considers ban

NFL analyst and former referee Dean Blandino doesn't think the tush push should be banned.
The Green Bay Packers have once again submitted a proposal to ban the tush push. The Packers claimed it was due to injury risks, however, there was also a rule that banned teams from pushing or pulling players.
However, Blandino doesn't think the tush push should be banned, but does think there is a chance the vote goes through.
"If the Eagles don't win the Super Bowl, are we are we talking about this? There's inherent risk in playing football," Blandino said to Chase Daniel. "You know, better than me, and I don't think the data says that the tush push is any more dangerous than other short yardage plays. To me, it's more about is this a fair play? Should you be able to push the ball carrier to gain that advantage when for many years, prior to 2006 it was illegal. You couldn't push the ball carrier."
The Eagles created the tush push and were dominant at it, which is why Blandino thinks NFL teams want it banned.
But, it is a play NFL fans have also said is boring and have also called for it to be removed from the game. And, for those fans, Blandino expects the play to be banned sometime this week.
Insider: Eagles lobbying teams not to ban tush push
The Philadelphia Eagles have nearly perfected the tush push, as it's been a hard play to stop.
According to NFL insiders Dianni Russini and Tess DeMeyer of The Athletic, the Eagles are calling teams lobbying them not to ban the play.
"Ahead of a vote at the NFL owners meetings in Minneapolis this week, the Eagles continue to call around the league to discuss why the play should remain legal, per league sources," the insiders wrote in their article.
NFL competition committee chair Rich McKay, meanwhile, says the play being banned will come down to whether or not the league believes there is a safety risk, and not just targeting a team or two.
“There are definitely some people that have health and safety concerns, but there’s just as many people that have football concerns, and that was kind of what went on in the room with the discussion,” McKay said. “So I wouldn’t say it was because of one particular health and safety video or discussion. It was much more about the play, the aesthetics of the play, ‘Is it part of what football has been traditionally, or is it more of a rugby play?’ All those types of discussions.”
The vote to ban the tush push will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday at the owners meetings.
