Days before tush push ban vote, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie defends team's signature move

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie has vocally defended the team's controversial "tush push" play. He claims it's both safe and skill-based despite the NFL's decision to hold a vote on banning it this week. His comments come at a critical time as league owners prepare to vote on a rule change that would effectively eliminate the Eagles' highly successful short-yardage tactic.

Lurie, who has owned the Eagles since 1994, addressed the controversy surrounding the play. The tush push involves teammates pushing quarterback Jalen Hurts forward during quarterback sneaks.

NFL owners are set to meet in Minneapolis for their spring meetings later this week. This is where a vote on banning the play is expected to take place either Tuesday or Wednesday.

Lurie's remarks could change the minds of voters in this crucial juncture.

"Safety is the most important thing when evaluating any play. We've been very open to whatever data exists on the tush push and there's just been no data that shows that it isn't a very, very safe play. If it weren't, we wouldn't be pushing the tush push," said Lurie.

"It’s a play that’s available to every other team in the league, and I think it hasn’t been used more than five times by almost every team in the league. Buffalo is an exception. The usage rate has gone down over the last year dramatically in the league. We’re still very good at it. We’re not as good as we were the year before. We’ve got to adapt," he added.

The Green Bay Packers made the proposal to ban the play – a measure that was tabled during April's league meetings in Palm Beach, Florida.

Tush Push is a precision play

Lurie emphasized that the success of the tush push stems from careful preparation and exceptional execution. It is not a way to cheat the system.

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

"It's a precision play. It's very practiced. We devote a lot of resources to the tush push," Lurie explained. "We think we have an unusual use of personnel because we have a quarterback that can squat over 600 pounds and an offensive line that's filled with All-Pro players. That combination with incredible, detailed coaching with (Jeff) Stoutland, has created a play we can be very successful at."

The push to eliminate the play comes despite its relative rarity across the league. According to ESPN data cited by Yahoo Sports, the tush push accounted for just 0.28% of all plays last season. However, the Eagles and Buffalo Bills have used it more in the past three years than all other NFL teams combined.

Statistics show why the Eagles are fighting to keep the play. Together with the Bills, they've converted 87% of tush push attempts into first downs or touchdowns over the past three seasons. Other teams have managed only a 71% success rate.

The debate has created a clear divide among NFL decision-makers. Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy previously stated that he believes "the play is bad for the game" and "there is no skill involved."

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has expressed safety concerns about the play as well. However, multiple coaches, general managers and league representatives confirmed to Yahoo Sports in early April that available data hasn't shown clear evidence of increased injury risk from the tush push.

Any rule change would require approval from 24 of the 32 NFL team owners.

