"It was kind of f**ked situation" - Travis Kelce admits his reading struggles made SNL rehearsals 'hardest' part of hosting gig

Travis Kelce has faced different challenges off the field in recent years, including an appearance in one of the most iconic comedy shows in the United States: Saturday Night Live. The Kansas City Chiefs superstar revealed how challenging standing in front of the camera was, but admitted that a pre-show process was the hardest part of it all.

Talking on the "Bussin' with the Boys" show on Tuesday (via Jack Dunn of Variety), the three-time Super Bowl champion revealed unknown details of that 2023 show. Kelce said he had a difficult time during the pre-show table read, saying that reading wasn't his strength.

“The writers’ rooms were fun because you’re just getting pitched ideas,” Kelce said. “The table reading, for a guy that can’t really read that well, it was kind of a f***ed situation.

“I felt like I was just trying to get through the reading instead of actually acting it out and giving it a voice and giving it a character and things like that. I was just focused on, ‘Don’t f**king skip this line.' ... The table read was the hardest part."

The veteran tight end hosted the 14th episode of the show's season 48. He was joined by musical guest Kelsea Ballerini on the March 4, 2023, episode.

Travis Kelce recalled feeling a lot of pressure before the big moment, but ended up having fun.

“There was still a sense of like, ‘I need to be a professional here,’” Kelce said. “I want to take advantage of this, but I want to have fun doing it, but I don’t want to look like a loser doing this. I want to make them respect my approach and how I’m like taking it serious. But it was just a fun roller coaster, man.”

Travis Kelce shares regret about starring in 2016 reality dating show

Travis Kelce hasn't been a stranger to appearing on TV. Three years after being drafted by the Chiefs, the future Hall of Famer starred in one season of "Catching Kelce," a reality show where he met different women in search of his real love. In the same episode of the "Bussin' with the Boys" show, Kelce said it was the "worst thing" he did.

"It didn’t set me up for anything," Kelce said. "I didn’t realize what reality TV really was. The experience was— that’s not even my vibe. I don’t even think anybody watched it. It was just 50 women from 50 states."

A lot has happened since that moment, and Travis Kelce is about to start what could be his final season in the NFL.

