"It makes no sense" - Hall of Fame TE rips MVP voters as Josh Allen wins award over Lamar Jackson 

The NFL MVP Award has been announced and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen won his first award after an incredible season. However, this was not expected by many as he was named second-team All-Pro.

While on the "Nightcap" podcast, Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe took the MVP voters to task for voting Lamar Jackson as the first-team All-Pro while Allen won the NFL Most Valuable Player Award, which is decided by the same voters.

"I'm shocked," Sharpe said. "I'm trying to I'm trying to wrap my mind around because here's the thing, guys. These are the same 50 men and women that voted for the All-Pro team. So how do you not vote Josh Allen, the first team All-Pro quarterback, but you vote him MVP? It makes no sense."

This seems to be the voters making sure both Allen and Jackson got their due by splitting the votes. Notably, Josh Allen received 18 votes for first-team All-Pro but got 27 votes for MVP. Shannon Sharpe believes these voters voted for Lamar Jackson to be the best quarterback in one vote but Josh Allen to be better than him in the other.

How did the NFL MVP Award voting break down?

The voting for the NFL MVP Award is simple to understand. Fifty voters get to vote on the winner and each one casts a ballot with five names on it. A first-place vote is worth five points, second-place votes are worth four points, and so on.

Here is the breakdown of the five NFL MVP Finalists and how the 50 voters voted for them:

Player 1st Place Votes 2nd Place Votes 3rd Place Votes 4th Place Votes 5th Place Votes Final Total Josh Allen 27 22 1 0 0 383 Lamar Jackson 23 26 0 1 0 362 Saquon Barkley 0 1 25 19 2 120 Joe Burrow 0 1 15 10 12 82 Jared Goff 0 0 6 5 19 47

Other players who received votes included Patrick Mahomes. Jayden Daniels, Justin Herbert, Ja'Marr Chase, Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield.

Many online have felt a little confused like Sharpe to see the voting breakdown. One voter even had Lamar Jackson as their fourth-place vote. The NFL MVP voting has drawn comparisons to when Marc Gasol won the NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2013 over LeBron James, despite Gasol being voted as second-team All-Defense.

Josh Allen finished the season with 3,731 yards, 28 touchdowns and six interceptions. The Bills' season ended in the AFC Championship Game after losing 32-29 to the Kansas City Chiefs.

