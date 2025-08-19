  • home icon
  • "It all makes sense now": NFL fans react to resurfaced clip of Justin Herbert balling out in Madison Beer's presence as pics of their linkup go viral

"It all makes sense now": NFL fans react to resurfaced clip of Justin Herbert balling out in Madison Beer's presence as pics of their linkup go viral

By Arnold
Published Aug 19, 2025 16:18 GMT
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams - Source: Imagn
NFL fans react to resurfaced clip of Justin Herbert balling out in Madison Beer's presence as photos of their linkup go viral (image credit: IMAGN)

LA Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has been in the spotlight after being spotted with singer Madison Beer in California on Sunday. Fans on social media speculated that the two might be dating.

However, some brought up a resurfaced post, where Breer reportedly attended a Chargers game on Dec. 19. Fans had wild reactions to it, with some highlighting that Herbert played at a high level in the matchup against the Denver Broncos.

"It all makes sense now…." one fan tweeted.

"That’s my QB1 on and off the field," a fan wrote.
"I’d fall in love too omg," another fan wrote.

Here are more fan reactions.

"He was looking like Brady lol," one fan said.
"Jordan Poole effect," a fan commented.
"Herbo is a top 3 quarterback in the NFL," another fan tweeted.

Herbert completed 21 of 33 passes for 284 yards, two touchdowns and one interception versus the Broncos. He led the Chargers to a 34-27 win.

Herbert guided his team to the playoffs last season; however, they lost to the Houston Texans in the wild-card round.

Justin Herbert's LA Chargers will conclude 2025 preseason against San Francisco 49ers

Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert - Source: Getty
Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert - Source: Getty

Justin Herbert and the Chargers will conclude their 2025 preseason against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, but it's unclear if LA's starters will play.

The Chargers drafted Herbert at No. 6 pick in 2020 NFL. However, the quarterback got his first taste of preseason action in the team's preseason game versus the LA Rams last Saturday.

Herbert completed 2 of 5 passes for 46 yards. The Rams won 23-22.

Hertbert is set to start for the Chargers when they begin their regular season versus the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 5. There is a possibility that the quarterback might sit out LA's preseason game against the 49ers.

