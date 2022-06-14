“It makes too much sense to not happen” - NFL analyst outlines ideal trade scenario for Baker Mayfield

Close to three months have passed since the Cleveland Browns acquired Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans, and the team's former starting quarterback, Baker Mayfield, is still on the roster.

Blake Antkowiak @SSDBlake The #Browns ditching Baker Mayfield (the first decent QB they’ve had in 2 decades) just to have it blow up in their face is the most Cleveland Browns thing i’ve ever seen The #Browns ditching Baker Mayfield (the first decent QB they’ve had in 2 decades) just to have it blow up in their face is the most Cleveland Browns thing i’ve ever seen

Both the Browns and the quarterback want to part ways, but teams around the league have either not met Cleveland's valuation of Mayfield or have asked the franchise to take on most of the $19 million that he's owed in salary for the 2022 season to acquire him. With training camp inching closer, both parties are desperate to end their four-year-long association.

The Browns are looking for a franchise that can take on Mayfield's salary, while the quarterback is looking for a team where he can showcase his capability of being a good starting quarterback.

As per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, there's one team that fits the bill.

Mike Florio believes Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers works out best for both parties

During an episode of Pro Football Talk Live, host Mike Florio outlined why a Sam Darnold for Baker Mayfield trade is best for the Browns and Carolina Panthers.

He first explained why the Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers are out of the running for Mayfield's services and why the Panthers would make a deal with the Browns:

“The Seahawks want to keep Geno Smith. The Steelers want to keep Mitchell Trubisky. Even if they don't win the starting job, they want them. I feel like the Panthers would love to shed the $18.8 million obligation to Sam Darnold, and the NFL is going to make its decisions [about Deshaun Watson] whenever it makes its decisions and the Browns have no real right to clamor for that."

Florio added that the Browns knew a lengthy ban for Watson was forthcoming. He then explained why a Mayfield-for-Darnold swap would be perfect for both teams:

"I think you offer Baker Mayfield for Sam Darnold straight up, $18.8 million equal salary. Identical swap them. Darnold becomes the quarterback of the Browns for 2022 and Mayfield goes to Carolina. It makes too much sense to not happen.”

The Panthers are rumored to be among the teams interested in landing Mayfield. The team will also look to move on from Darnold if they land the Browns star.

A deal where both teams' objectives are met would be perfect. However, it remains to be seen whether the Browns and the Panthers can agree to a deal to exchange their former starting quarterbacks.

