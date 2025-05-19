"It doesn't matter": NFL fans react to Dak Prescott closing in on Troy Aikman, Tony Romo's all-time great stats

The 2025 NFL season could be one to remember for Dak Prescott, as the Dallas Cowboys quarterback is close to breaking a franchise record. Prescott has been one of the best regular-season quarterbacks since the Cowboys drafted him with the No. 135 overall pick in 2016.

RJ Ochoa noted that Dak Prescott (31,437 passing yards) - is 1,506 away from passing Troy Aikman (32,942 yards) and 2,747 from Tony Romo (34,183 yards) as the team's all-time passing leader. He could achieve the milestone with a team with two dangerous wide receivers in CeeDee Lamb and newcomer George Pickens.

Fans had a negative reaction to this stat, as they considered the lack of collective success to weigh more than Prescott's personal marks in this case.

"Until he wins more than 2 playoff games, it doesn't matter! Only 50K+ yds and 6 SB's to catch Brady. SMH," one fan said.

"And 3 Super Bowl wins with NO losses to even be in the same conversation with Aikman," another fan said.

"Now do all time playoff win leaders," another fan wrote.

Others said Dak Prescott's injuries would probably prevent this from happening this season, while reminding that Troy Aikman went to the promised land.

"Imagine Dak playing when Aikman played. He'd be retired due to injury by now," one fan said.

"Well that’s not gonna happen this year cause Dak is gonna stub his toe and get injured in like week 5 and he’ll be out for the remaining of the season," another fan said.

"Troy Aikman is the only one worth talking about because he won...those other two have 4 playoff wins between the two of them," another fan added.

Dak Prescott had a quiet 2024 NFL season

Since Dak Prescott took over from Tony Romo, the Dallas Cowboys have been an exciting team to watch. He's coming off a low-season cut short due to a season-ending hamstring injury.

In eight games, Prescott posted 185 completions on 286 pass attempts and racked up 1,978 passing yards, 11 passing touchdowns and eight interceptions. Those numbers still put him in a good position to make history in 2025 and leave a bigger mark on the Cowboys's history.

Dallas has much to prove in Brian Schottenheimer's first season as coach. They know the stakes are high, more so after a busy offseason. Dak Prescott could return strongly or keep pushing the negative narrative about him and his team.

