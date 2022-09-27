"It may have been an omen" - Skip Bayless talks Tom Brady's finger injury not affecting him against Packers amid marital issues with Gisele

Tom Brady's marital issues with his wife Gisele Bundchen have been widely reported. The couple's rift reportedly stems from his decision to "unretire" from the NFL after announcing his retirement back in February. His retirement lasted only 40 days.

The source of the tension between Brady and Bundchen stems from a perceived lack of dedication to their family, according to the supermodel, and the possibility that Brady didn't inform his wife about his "unretirement" decision.

Thus far, it's hard to say if their issues have affected the Buccaneers, considering their 2-1 record, one that was almost a perfect 3-0 had Brady been able to convert a 2-point conversion to tie the game at 14 in the final minute of the fourth quarter.

One thing that didn't affect Tom Brady was his banged up ring finger. He suffered the injury against the Saints in Week 2 when his hand hit a New Orleans Saints defender's helmet. Despite the injury, Brady had no issues holding on to the football even when calling his own number.

Skip Bayless, co-host of FS1's 'Undisputed with Skip and Shannon,' called Tom Brady's healthy hand an 'omen' in his defense of Brady's performance:

"The Brady I saw yesterday deserves ... I would give him an A-plus if he had converted the two-point conversion, but he did not. So I give him a plain old A because I cannot imagine how you could play any better under the circumstances than he did."

Did he turn the football over, Mr. SHARP? No, not once he throw one interception. No. Two, three? No. Threw no interceptions. Did he fumble the football? Did he get that sacked and stripped? No. There was no sack and no stripping. Right. He held on to the football the whole day, even though he banged up his finger on a helmet at New Orleans and had it all taped up his ring finger."

"It may have been an omen, I don't know, but his ring finger was all to him. And I don't know."

Tom Brady and Gisele Bunchen's issues reportedly have nothing to do with football

An update from Page Six on Monday calls into question every bit of reporting that has come through the rumor mill about Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's marriage we heard this summer.

Page Six's source said the following:

“The problems are not due to his decision to play football again — sometimes things are complicated.”

The insider allegedly added that such speculation is “sexist” and wrongfully puts the blame on the model for the pair's marital issues.

