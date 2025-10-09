"It might be a bigger test": Stefon Diggs downplays win over Bills ahead of Week 6 game vs. Saints

Stefon Diggs combined with Drake Maye to lead the New England Patriots to a 23-20 win over the the then-unbeaten Buffalo Bills in Week 5. The wide receiver caught 10 passes for 146 yards at Highmark Stadium; however, he believes Josh Allen and Co. weren't their biggest test.The four-time Pro Bowler addressed reporters ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints and shared his feelings about their trip to Caesars Superdome.&quot;I think it's super important that we flip the page considering New Orleans Saints is a really good football team,&quot; Diggs said on Wednesday.&quot;The record might not show, but they're very skillful up front and in their back end, to be honest. Might be bigger test than last week just as far as like having success, being able to replicate that process or, you know, do it all over again.&quot;Diggs highlighted that the difference could be just one score.&quot;Work equally as hard, attention to detail, focus, because this opponent, I know their record doesn't say, but that's a good football team and they've been in one-score games plenty of times and I don't expect it to be no different,&quot; Diggs said. &quot;We gotta go in there with the right mindset.&quot;The Patriots have bounced back from a 1-2 start. Diggs has recorded 100+ receiving yards in consecutive matchups to secure back-to-back wins. He had 13 receptions for 112 yards in the first three games before recording six for 101 yards in Week 4. However, he hasn't scored a touchdown this season.Stefon Diggs breaks silence on Drake Maye-Josh Allen comparisonsDrake Maye went 22 of 30 for 273 yards against the Bills last Sunday. Stefon Diggs, who played with Josh Allen for four years, compared the Bills star to the New England quarterback.&quot;I seen a young quarterback take a step in the right direction. They did a lot of comparisons during the week,&quot; Diggs told reporters on Wednesday. &quot;It's a hell of a comparison to be compared to Josh Allen. But as you come into your own, Drake Maye has to be Drake Maye.&quot;Patriots fans are hoping that Maye and Diggs would combine again when they take on the Saints at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. While New England is on a two-game winning streak, New Orleans secured its first win of the season versus the New York Giants last week. Both teams have been underwhelming offensively and are looking for redemption in the Week 6 matchup.