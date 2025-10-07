  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Ryan Clark throws shade at Nicki Minaj with wild comparison to Buffalo Bills after Stefon Diggs and Patriots' SNF win 

Ryan Clark throws shade at Nicki Minaj with wild comparison to Buffalo Bills after Stefon Diggs and Patriots' SNF win 

By Arnold
Modified Oct 07, 2025 15:43 GMT
Ryan Clark throws shade at Nicki Minaj with wild comparison to Buffalo Bills after Stefon Diggs and Patriots
Ryan Clark throws shade at Nicki Minaj with wild comparison to Buffalo Bills after Stefon Diggs and Patriots' SNF win (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)

Stefon Diggs' New England Patriots came away with an important 23-20 win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 5 on Sunday night. Diggs posted 146 yards on 10 receptions on his return to Buffalo, where he spent four years.

Ad

On Monday, ESPN analyst Ryan Clark threw shade at the Bills and rapper Nicki Minaj, with a unique analogy involving Diggs and his girlfriend, Cardi B.

“I’ll start with Stefon Diggs," Clark said via Patriots.com, "Cause you know why? If you got a wide receiver who’s hungry for pettiness, you gotta feed him! Diggs went back to Buffalo, and he wanted to show that he wasn’t to be played with, that he can still get down with the get down.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"If Stefon Diggs is Cardi B, then the Buffalo Bills were Nicki Minaj, and he was doing that thing the entire game!”

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

For those who don't know, Minaj and Cardi B have had a long-standing feud. Both rappers have aimed deeply personal disses at each other, but it appears that Clark is siding with Minaj and Diggs.

Last month, Cardi B announced that she is expecting her first child with Diggs. She has three other children from her ex-husband, Offset.

Stefon Diggs and the Patriots will face the New Orleans Saints in Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season

New England Patriots WR Stefon Diggs - Source: Imagn
New England Patriots WR Stefon Diggs - Source: Imagn

Diggs and the Patriots (3-2) will face the New Orleans Saints (1-4) in Week 6 of the season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Ad

The Saints recorded their first win of the season against the New York Giants in Week 5. They will need to string together a run of wins if they plan to make the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Patriots will want to build on their two-game win streak. Diggs has been playing a key role in New England's offense, and will be eager to score his first touchdown for the franchise.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications