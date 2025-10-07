Ryan Clark throws shade at Nicki Minaj with wild comparison to Buffalo Bills after Stefon Diggs and Patriots' SNF win 

Stefon Diggs' New England Patriots came away with an important 23-20 win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 5 on Sunday night. Diggs posted 146 yards on 10 receptions on his return to Buffalo, where he spent four years.On Monday, ESPN analyst Ryan Clark threw shade at the Bills and rapper Nicki Minaj, with a unique analogy involving Diggs and his girlfriend, Cardi B.“I’ll start with Stefon Diggs,&quot; Clark said via Patriots.com, &quot;Cause you know why? If you got a wide receiver who’s hungry for pettiness, you gotta feed him! Diggs went back to Buffalo, and he wanted to show that he wasn’t to be played with, that he can still get down with the get down.&quot;If Stefon Diggs is Cardi B, then the Buffalo Bills were Nicki Minaj, and he was doing that thing the entire game!” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFor those who don't know, Minaj and Cardi B have had a long-standing feud. Both rappers have aimed deeply personal disses at each other, but it appears that Clark is siding with Minaj and Diggs.Last month, Cardi B announced that she is expecting her first child with Diggs. She has three other children from her ex-husband, Offset.Stefon Diggs and the Patriots will face the New Orleans Saints in Week 6 of the 2025 NFL seasonNew England Patriots WR Stefon Diggs - Source: ImagnDiggs and the Patriots (3-2) will face the New Orleans Saints (1-4) in Week 6 of the season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.The Saints recorded their first win of the season against the New York Giants in Week 5. They will need to string together a run of wins if they plan to make the playoffs.Meanwhile, the Patriots will want to build on their two-game win streak. Diggs has been playing a key role in New England's offense, and will be eager to score his first touchdown for the franchise.