"It was my mistake" - $21,000,000 Bills star owns up to costly blunder after PED suspension       

This offseason, the Buffalo Bills signed defensive end Michael Hoecht to a three year contract worth $21 million. However, shortly after signing that deal, it was revealed that Hoecht had received a six game suspension by the NFL for using performance enhancing drugs (PED's).

In a recent media appearance on the 'Ross Tucker Podcast' on May 28, Hoecht made clear that it was his mistake for the suspension and how he had trusted people who, in hindsight, he probably should not have.

"It was my mistake. I was careless and put faith in people I shouldn’t have put faith in." Hoecht said.

Hoecht is a Canadian from Oakville, Ontario and was originally undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent.

His first NFL action came in the 2021 season for the Rams, and Hoecht has played in the league for the Los Angeles franchise every campaign since then. Over his past three seasons, Hoecht has averaged approximately 57.7 total tackles, 30.7 solo tackles, 4.5 sacks, and 0.7 forced fumbles per year.

When will Michael Hoecht make his Buffalo Bills debut?

With the six game suspension, Hoecht's first appearance in the regular season for the Buffalo Bills will be their Week 8 game against the Carolina Panthers. The Bills have their Bye Week in Week 7, something that will push Hoecht's debut another week past the six he will be serving for suspension. His first home game in Orchard Park, New York will be in Week 9 in a contest against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hoecht will miss games against the Baltimore Ravens, the New York Jets, the Miami Dolphins, the New Orleans Saints, the New England Patriots, and the Atlanta Falcons.

As is evident from his recent media appearance, Hoecht has owned up to his performance enhancing drugs mistake and is looking to move past the incident and perform well for the Bills in 2025.

