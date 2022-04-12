"It's an NFL-altering draft" - Analyst claims Chiefs could create new blueprint on how to build teams

The Kansas City Chiefs from the 2021 season are going to look much different than the 2022 roster. Tyrann Mathieu, who hit free agency, won't be there to be the leader and voice of the defense. Kansas City traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for a stash of draft picks that now gives the front office a total of 12 to work with. Dan Orvlosky went on ESPN's "First Take" on Monday and proclaimed that Kansas City could "alter" how NFL teams conduct their drafts in the future.

When asked why the Chiefs might be the most fascinating team in the 2022 NFL Draft, Orvlosky stated, "It's a franchise-altering draft...NFL-altering."

Kansas City has been to the last four AFC title games, but they have lost Mathieu and Hill in the offseason. The AFC West has gotten much more competitive (thanks to Russell Wilson and Davante Adams). Orvlosky also believes the AFC has upwards of seven legitimate Super Bowl contenders at the moment, meaning the Chiefs need to step it up.

Scott Loring @ChiefsChannel The Chiefs are on the brink of adding 4-5 top-100 picks to pair with Patrick Mahomes during his prime.



Entering the NFL Draft, Kansas City has two picks in each of the first four rounds, and their draft class could forge a new blueprint for how teams draft moving forward.

Orvlosky also stated that "once you pay your quarterback, it's hard to have the complementary team around to go win a Super Bowl."

There are a ton of "what ifs," as Stephen A. Smith pointed out, and there are no guarantees that Kansas City will hit on the majority of their picks. With that being said, Andy Reid and Brett Veach have had some decent success in the NFL Draft since 2017 -- Patrick Mahomes, Kareem Hunt, Derrick Nnadi, Mecole Hardman, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Willie Gay and Creed Humphrey. Prior to Veach's arrival, Reid drafted Travis Kelce, Dee Ford, Chris Jones, and Tyreek Hill.

Projecting the first four rounds of the Kansas City Chiefs' 2022 draft class

With eight picks in the first four rounds of the NFL Draft, the Chiefs do have good odds of rebuilding their roster over the course of a weekend. They pick back-to-back late in the first round and could land two starters. Minnesota edge-rusher Boye Mafe makes sense as their first selection, since David Ojabo injured himself in front of the scouts.

PFF Draft @PFF_College



13 sacks (t-2nd among Big 10 Edges)

89.9 Pass Rush Grade (6th)

57 pressures (6th) Boye Mafe since 2020:13 sacks (t-2nd among Big 10 Edges)89.9 Pass Rush Grade (6th)57 pressures (6th) Boye Mafe since 2020:💪 13 sacks (t-2nd among Big 10 Edges)💪 89.9 Pass Rush Grade (6th)💪 57 pressures (6th) https://t.co/7HkCuzKiKc

The Chiefs' next pick should end up being either Kaiir Elam or Jahan Dotson, whoever is available at the time. Either player can help fill the void left by Kansas City's departing superstars. Elam seems more likely to be on the board.

First round - Minnesota DE Boye Mafe

First round - Florida DB Kaiir Elam

Second round - Alabama LB Christian Harris

Second round - Virginia TE Jelani Woods

Third round - Georgia RB James Cook

Third round - Clemson WR Justyn Ross

Fourth round - Ohio State DL Hakell Garrett

Fourth round - Ohio State OG Thayer Munford

