"It questions integrity of NFL": Ex-Cowboys DE tears into Tom Brady for juggling Raiders minority ownership and Fox analyst role

NFL legend Marcus Spears has called out the NFL and Tom Brady after the quarterback was seen in the Las Vegas Raiders’ coaching booth. The seven-time Super Bowl champion was seen in the Raiders’ coaching booth during Monday Night Football as the Raiders lost 20-9 to the Los Angeles Chargers.The former defensive end for the Dallas Cowboys questioned Brady’s role as a minority owner in the NFL and a broadcaster covering the league. He raised the question on the Tuesday episode of First Take on ESPN. He said:“I hate it. It’s aborrent for me, for his job. I love it for his team. You’re a five percent owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. Sit wherever the h*ll you wanna sit at the game. If you wanna be on the sideline with a headset on go be on the sideline with a headset o. This should not happen with him being a commentator of NFL football games. It actually questions the integrity of the NFL,”Spears is not the only analyst to have called Tom Brady out over the issue. Former NFL cornerback Domonique Foxworth was also critical of the former Patriots quarterback while appearing on Get Up. He said:“I don’t think it matters whether they’re guarded or not. The thing is, you do not want the perception, the opportunity for any impropriety. And if you are going to take this risk, I would think that you would take this risk because the benefit was so great.”The NFL issues a statement in defense of Tom BradyThe NFL has come out to clarify on whether Tom Brady’s presence in the Raiders’ coaching booth was in violation of any NFL rule. According to a statement issued by the league’s spokesman, Brian McCarthy, no rule of the NFL prohibits “an owner from sitting in the coaches’ booth.” He wrote:“There are no policies that prohibit an owner from sitting in the coaches booth or wearing a headset during a game. Brady was sitting in the booth in his capacity as a limited partner. All personnel sitting in the booth must abide by policies that prohibit the use of electronic devices other than league-issued equipment, such as a Microsoft Surface tablet from Sideline Viewing System.”Tom Brady is widely regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks in football history, playing in the NFL for 23 years.