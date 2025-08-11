"It doesn't quite have the same flavor": NFL fans react to Cowboys' Netflix series 'America’s Team' new trailer ahead of premiere

A new documentary on the Dallas Cowboys is heading to Netflix, and fans are already letting their feelings be known.Netflix released an official trailer for their upcoming documentary, America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys, which will premiere on August 19. Check out the trailer here.This sparked a ton of reactions from fans on X. Check out some of them here.&quot;Reminder that the last time the @dallascowboys were in ANY championship game Google, YouTube, Twitch never existed,&quot; a fan wrote.The reactions didn't stop there, however. Check out a few more here.&quot;Thanks, but no thanks. The Cowboys ruined my football childhood,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Finally, a show about the Cowboys’ real golden era when the drama off the field was just as wild as the plays on it,&quot; commented another.&quot;Did you know the New York Jets -- who have missed the playoffs in each of the last 13 seasons -- have more playoffs wins this century (6) than the Dallas Cowboys (4)? Well, now you do,&quot; another pointed out.The documentary takes a look at the Dallas Cowboys organization during Jerry Jones' ownership of the team and his aggressive approach during that ownership. In particular, the documentary looks at the Cowboys' run through the 90s and the immense success the team saw, which included three Super Bowl victories.Key members of the Cowboys organization have been interviewed for the documentary, including Jones, Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin, Emmitt Smith, Jimmy Johnson, and Barry Switzer.The current outlook of the Dallas Cowboys in 2025NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams - Source: ImagnToday, the Cowboys don't seem as promising as the dynasty that once was during the 90s. Dallas has struggled to see success in the playoffs in recent years. Their last playoff victory came against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Wild Card round in 2023. Dallas also hasn't played in a Super Bowl since Super Bowl XXX in 1996, where they defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers.Their current roster consists of quarterback Dak Prescott, receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, among others. Dallas has quite the uphill battle if they hope for playoff success, sharing a division in the NFC East that features the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders, both of whom played in the NFC title game last season, the former going on to win the Super Bowl.The Cowboys are slated to open their regular season against the Eagles on September 4.