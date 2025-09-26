"It was a real consideration": LeBron James reveals contemplating NBA retirement to play in NFL after call from legendary NFC HC & historic franchise

  • home icon
By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Sep 26, 2025 06:34 GMT
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams - Source: Imagn
Four-time NBA champion LeBron James revealed that he nearly retired from the court to play in the NFL during the 2011 NBA lockout. He also opened up about how former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll reached out to him with an offer to play for the franchise.

"During the 2010-11 NBA season, we had a lockout," James said in a clip shared by DraftKings. "Pete Carroll was at Seattle. He reached out, actually sent me a jersey, told me to come to camp, told me to come out if you wanted a tryout, whatever the case may be."
"So that was a pretty cool moment for me because my love for football and my love for the NFL runs deep. I actually have began starting, you know, do more like football training things, football training drills, to see if that was even a possibility."
"Continue to still have like memories and dreams and things of that nature about playing a game of football. Because it was my first love. It was a real consideration. It was a real consideration for sure."

LeBron James had talked about this same opportunity in January on 'The New Heights' podcast co-hosted by Travis and Jason Kelce. He stated that the 2011 NBA lockout era was the only time he considered the thought of switching from basketball to football.

"The only time I've really taken it super-duper seriously was in 2011 when we had the NBA lockout," James said on the podcast as per FOX Sports. "And I didn't know when we were going to make the deal with the owners and get our league back going, so I actually thought about it a little back then."
Is LeBron James still considering retirement to play in the NFL?

It has been years since LeBron James last considered switching sports. He is currently preparing for his 23rd season in the NBA, making him one of the longest-serving players in the sport.

During an interview with Complex Sports' Speedy Morman's '360 with Speedy,' the Lakers star was asked about his retirement plans. He responded by talking about picking up golf as a hobby and focusing on his 23rd shoe. When asked if this was a hint about retirement, James rejected the idea.

"No, I'm not hinting at anything," James said (Timestamp-18:04). "Obviously, I know I'm on the other side of the hump for sure. I'm not about to play another 23 years, that's for d**n sure. And I'm not about to play another 10 (years)."
"I'm definitely gearing up to where the end is, it's not here just yet. But I'm super blessed to be able to sit here. ....year 23, another signature shoe, I picked up golf."
Can LeBron James win another NBA championship with the Lakers?

