"They have a LeBron-Cavs feel to them": Colin Cowherd concerned on Josh Allen's superhero powers eventually running out due to Bills' ineptitude

Buffalo Bills’ dramatic comeback against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night left national voices praising Josh Allen’s brilliance but questioning the Bills’ broader direction.

Fox Sports host Colin Cowherd made an interesting comparison to explain the situation on "The Herd" the following morning. He likened Buffalo’s dependence on its star quarterback to the Cleveland Cavaliers’ blueprint of asking LeBron James to carry an undermanned roster.

"The bills have a, and I would be worried about this, they have a LeBron-Cavs feel to him. That he's gotta score 42 and have a triple-double to beat the good teams," Cowherd said. "The bills have one route to win huge games. Josh Allen has to do that, and I think last night was unquestionably his greatest performance and he's got about 12 like this."

Herd w/Colin Cowherd @TheHerd "They have a LeBron/Cavs feel to them. He's gotta score 42 and have a triple double to beat the good teams." @colincowherd worries the Buffalo Bills might be too reliant on superhero efforts from Josh Allen

Josh Allen delivered a memorable outing, finishing 33-of-46 for 394 passing yards and four total touchdowns. 251 of those yards came in the fourth quarter, when he led three scoring drives in less than four minutes. He capped the night by marching 66 yards in the closing 86 seconds to set up Matt Prater’s game-winning field goal.

It marked the third time in franchise history that Buffalo erased a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter. Allen also tied Joe Ferguson for second on the team’s all-time wins list with his 77th victory.

Colin Cowherd praises Josh Allen's clutch gene while questioning Buffalo's supporting cast

Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle - Source: Imagn

Colin Cowherd highlighted Josh Allen's superior playoff performance compared to other elite quarterbacks. He noted Allen's passer rating actually improves in postseason play.

"Josh Allen's passer rating is better in the playoffs than the regular season, and he was the MVP. He's always at his best when the best is required," Cowherd said.

"Montana. Brady and Mahomes have more hardware and maybe always will. I have never seen, including Patrick Mahomes, a quarterback with this much velocity, this much power."

But Cowherd noted that the circumstances underscored a troubling theme. For most of the night, Baltimore appeared in control, powered by Derrick Henry’s 169 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Lamar Jackson added three scores of his own, while the Ravens’ offense piled up over 200 yards before halftime. Baltimore became the first team in NFL history to score 40 or more points and rush for at least 235 yards and lose.

"The Ravens were getting, I mean, Derrick Henry was running away from smaller secondary players for Buffalo. Buffalo's got real issues on the back end," Cowherd said. "Baltimore has a better roster. They have, in my opinion, a better coach."

The Bills finished with nearly 500 yards of offense, but much of it came directly through Allen’s improvisation. The defense gave up long runs and chunk plays until a late Henry fumble and a crucial three-and-out shifted momentum.

