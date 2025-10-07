“It really makes the relationship stronger”: Cardi B reveals how honest conversations changed her love life with Stefon Diggs

Stefon Diggs’ girlfriend, Cardi B, candidly shared relationship tips with her fans on Monday's episode of Jay Shetty's "On Purpose Podcast." She talked about her habits, personal life and also her boyfriend.

As the two started talking, Cardi B, born as Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, shared an insight about her boyfriend. She said that she sent Diggs a video of Shetty about asking difficult questions and how doing so makes a “relationship stronger."

"You know what's so funny? I saw a video of you, and I definitely, I was like, I want to send it to my boyfriend, but it's about, like, asking, uh, difficult questions, and it's like, when you, when you ask difficult questions and you get through, you get over the difficult question, and you discuss the difficult questions, it really do make you stronger," Cardi B said (0:48 onwards). "It really do make the relationship stronger."

Shetty then asked her about her boyfriend’s reaction to the video.

"He was like, 'Yeah, exactly,'” Cardi B responded.

Cardi B has been dating Stefon Diggs for a while now, amid her ongoing divorce battle with her estranged husband, Offset. She sparked dating rumors with Diggs last year in October, and earlier this year, on Valentine’s Day, they reportedly spent some time together in Miami.

She was also spotted with him in April at Coachella, but did not confirm the relationship until June, when she posted a picture from her vacation with the New England Patriots wide receiver on Instagram, but later deleted it.

Cardi B opens up about her bonding with Stefon Diggs

Cardi B talked about her relationship with Stefon Diggs in her last month's appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast. She opened up about their strong connection and how he is always there for her whenever she “felt uneasy.”

"He almost hit me up at the times that I felt uneasy,” she said (E!News). “I’ll be like, ‘I don’t know if I should deal with this person because I know this person is a little hot, but I’m going to talk.’ Then we had really good conversations. There were days that even when we weren’t talking, I was like, ‘I need to talk to this person.’”

On the podcast, she even talked about deleting the post with Diggs from her Instagram and humorously said that she is “very dramatic.”

Meanwhile, on the field, Stefon Diggs has been playing his first season with the Patriots and, in the last five games, has recorded 359 yards in receiving.

