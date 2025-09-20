“It’s not 2016” “Long-term unemployment”: NFL fans react as Odell Beckham Jr. shuts down retirement rumors

Odell Beckham Jr. is not considering retirement despite failing to get a team as the NFL season gets underway. The wide receiver had an unsuccessful tenure with the Miami Dolphins in 2024, leading to him being released on mutual consent in December.While there've been rumors of him potentially announcing his retirement after 10 active seasons in the NFL, Beckham believes his time in the league is not yet over. Despite his limited output with the Dolphins last season, the LSU alum believes there's a lot he has to offer.“Retiring is not happening,” Beckham told Complex. &quot;I just came from the gym. This is the first time in a long time I can, like, pop up out of bed or if a dog was about to chase me I could take off running. I'm good. And I know I could play in the league right now…“I'm not looking to be someone's No. 1 wide receiver and get 15 targets. Like, bro I know the game. I get how it goes... I just be wanting to play ball on a good team where I have a role, where I got five, six, seven plays where I get the chance to catch... I just want to play ball, finish off my legacy for myself.”There have been a lot of reactions to Odell Beckham Jr. shutting down the rumors around his retirement. Many believe the wide receiver's time is over and should be considering moving on from the NFL. Here's a look at some of the reactions online:Greedy🕷️ @Greedyszn1LINK@BleacherReport @ComplexSports Somebody gotta tell him it’s not 2016 his time is overJZ @ThespaceorenLINK@BleacherReport @ComplexSports I call that long-term unemploymentFantasy Unfiltered @nofilterfantasyLINK@BleacherReport @ComplexSports Can’t get anymore washed than that dudeScott @HineyKinScottLINK@BleacherReport @ComplexSports OBJ needs to hang up the cleats.Nick Flame @NickFlameTakesLINK@BleacherReport @ComplexSports Aside from that one catch, Odell has never been anything special in this league.Big Joe Gerrymander @BigJGerrymanderLINK@BleacherReport @ComplexSports I may come back and play RB next week too.Odell Beckham Jr. addresses backlash after a viral TikTok videoOdell Beckham Jr. has responded to the social media backlash from a viral video last summer showing him dancing in his car to Drake’s “Family Matters.” In an interview with Complex, the wide receiver discussed the online criticism he faced after posting the clip.“I support bro through all of what he’s going through,” Beckham said. “And that video was even a joke that I sent to my boy Chris. It wasn’t even a video that I thought was going anywhere because it’s like, ‘Yo, we’re trying to get some stuff for TikTok.'”“And that video gets out. Then I’m in a tie-dye shirt, and they make it all kinds of stuff. That’s when I fall back to like…when I say, I really know who I am? Like stop it. Whatever you may think, I know who I am. I would make a joke about all that other stuff but…I’ma just leave it. Maybe another time you’ll hear the quote come out. I know who I am. I know what I do.”Despite not having the opportunity to play at the moment, Odell Beckham Jr. found himself being a subject of public discussion due to the video. He's hoping to seal a deal with a team, which is expected to be short-term, very soon.