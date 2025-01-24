"It's BS": 4x Pro Bowl LB London Fletcher takes issue with HOF 2025 snub

Four-time Pro Bowl linebacker, London Fletcher is sharing his disbelief over being left off the list of semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2025. Speaking candidly on the "Up & Adams" podcast on Friday, Fletcher didn’t hold back.

"I made the initial list, and I didn't get to this semifinalist list, which was shocking to me," Fletcher said. "I was a semi-finalist a year ago, and then when they paired the list down to 25 guys, I didn't make it, and I'm perplexed by that, quite frankly, a little p'd off about it."

Fletcher's career speaks volumes. During his NFL career, he played in 256 consecutive games and amassed over 2,000 tackles. He was a respected leader both on and off the field during his time with the St. Louis Rams, Buffalo Bills and Washington Commanders.

What stings Fletcher most is the lack of recognition for his accomplishments.

"When you look at my career, the numbers, in totality, what I was able to accomplish, there are not many players in it that played the position, that can, that can compete with what I did. For me, not to even be a finalist, semi-final this year, and, quite frankly, not already be in the Hall of Fame, I don't want to use the word, but yeah, it's BS."

Fletcher’s comments bring up a bigger debate in the NFL about how Hall of Fame players are chosen.

London Fletcher's career that deserves Hall of Fame recognition

Despite running an impressive 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, London Fletcher went undrafted in 1998. Next, he signed a one-year deal with the St. Louis Rams as an undrafted free agent (now known as the Los Angeles Rams). By the end of his first season, he was named the Rams Rookie of the Year.

In 1999, Fletcher became the Rams' starting middle linebacker and led a defense that helped the team win Super Bowl XXXIV. Over the next three seasons, he made big plays with tackles, sacks, and interceptions, and broke franchise records.

Later, with the Buffalo Bills and Washington Commanders, London Fletcher's legacy grew. He led the league in tackles multiple times, earned Pro Bowl honors four times, and received leadership awards like the Bart Starr Award. Over his 16-year career, he recorded more than 2,000 tackles, 39 sacks, and 23 interceptions.

