"It’s called gym etiquette. Ever heard of it?" - JJ Watt hilariously trolls his pregnant wife over her manners while working out

JJ Watt works out a ton. His physique doesn't come without an intense amount of effort and he's one of the strongest players in the NFL. Watt is a five-time All-Pro and can attribute some of his talents and skills to strength and an intense workout regimen.

Being in a gym requires good etiquette, like wiping off machines after use, putting away items and other things. It's something that his wife, Kealia Ohai, missed once. Watt didn't let her hear the end of it on Twitter, savagely trolling her.

It’s called gym etiquette.

Ever heard of it? I would appreciate it if you racked your weights when you’re done working out @KealiaOhai It’s called gym etiquette.Ever heard of it? I would appreciate it if you racked your weights when you’re done working out @KealiaOhai It’s called gym etiquette. Ever heard of it? https://t.co/QcIO1lh4Np

It seems many people in the comments didn't get that it was a joke. Tons of comments came to her defense, fairly pointing out that she was pregnant.

JJ Watt @JJWatt @KealiaOhai you’re such a badass that 90% of the people in these comments didn’t even realize this was a joke… @KealiaOhai you’re such a badass that 90% of the people in these comments didn’t even realize this was a joke…

JJ Watt and his wife Ohai are expecting a child in October 2022.

How JJ Watt and the Arizona Cardinals will perform this season

The Arizona Cardinals recently extended star quarterback Kyler Murray to a $230.5 million deal. He's now the second-highest paid quarterback in the league, so expectations are high.

JJ Watt's team Arizona Cardinals are looking forward to a good season

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury is entering his fourth year leading the Cardinals, who made the playoffs last season.

DeAndre Hopkins is suspended for six games, but the rest of the roster is solid and will be able to get by until he returns. They lost Christian Kirk to free agency, but traded for Marquise Brown.

Their defense figures to be a decent unit, led by Watt and his pass-rushing prowess.

The division in which they play does have the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers, who lost to the Rams in the NFC Championship Game.

However, the Seattle Seahawks, who didn't compete last year, got worse. They traded Russell Wilson away, which will probably keep them in the basement for a little while.

All three other teams will probably compete for and make the playoffs. The Cardinals will largely do so due to Murray's play. He's been one of the best quarterbacks in the league for a while now and got that well-deserved extension.

The Cardinals went 11-6 last year, so it makes sense that they'd finish around or better than that mark in 2022.

The 49ers and New Orleans Saints were the only teams close in record (10-7, 9-8, respectively), but the rest of the NFC is pretty weak, making a playoff spot for the Cardinals even more of a foregone conclusion.

Anything can happen, but they are one of the NFC's top teams, so they're probably headed for a strong season.

