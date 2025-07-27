“It’s completely foreign to him”: Former Bears HC raises red flags over Caleb Williams adjusting to Bears offense

After an underwhelming rookie season, Caleb Williams is preparing for the 2025 campaign with many eyes paying close attention to his development. The Chicago Bears moved on from Matt Eberflus and are set to start a new era under Ben Johnson. He was the Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator last season, and one of the best in the league.Williams' playing style hasn't translated well to the NFL, which combined with his struggles with coaches, limited the Bears to only five wins in 2024. During Friday's episode of &quot;The Herd,&quot; Colin Cowherd asked NFL analyst Dave Wannstedt about whether Williams' tendencies on the field should concern fans.Wannstedt also talked about Williams playing hero ball more than necessary, which has happened again during training camp.“Yes, it is (something),&quot; Wannstedt said. &quot;I would just say this, Caleb, keep in mind, last year at training camp, he was a guy that had a tough time getting a snap because he was never up under center. I mean, this is how primitive the whole pro passing game under center, play-action pass was to this kid. And then, Ben does everything by timing.&quot;Now, you got to get it obviously to the right person or it might be five steps. So, there is a learning process here. I would probably say the biggest difference between here and OTAs is now there's a pass rush and they're not hitting the quarterback.&quot;He added that Williams hasn't adjusted to the defense thrown at him in the NFL.&quot;You go back to his college days, Colin, at USC, this guy, he saw more three-man rush and more of a prevent defense than any quarterback in college football because they knew that he wouldn't sit in the pocket,&quot; Wannstedt said.&quot;He was going to scramble and he was going to try to throw it deep. So, this is now all of a sudden play fake and it's coming out one, two, three. This is completely foreign to him.”Ben Johnson explains what he's working on with Caleb WilliamsPlenty of eyes are focused on Caleb Williams ahead of the 2025 season, and Ben Johnson is aware of what the quarterback excels at. However, he wants to see Williams get better at play calls and take him out of his comfort zone, two-minute settings and tempo-type plays.Johnson said he wants to see Williams figure things out when there are multiple calls.&quot;You know, there's shifts, there's motions, there's a lot more going on mentally than probably there's ever been for him,&quot; Johnson said on Friday, via CHGO's Adam Jahns.The expectations are high for the revamped Bears, but Williams must play at his best for the team to have success next season.