“It’s a conspiracy”: NFL fans react to Shedeur Sanders' spot on Browns QB depth chart after strong preseason outing vs. Panthers 

Shedeur Sanders had an impressive debut for the Cleveland Browns during their preseason showdown against the Carolina Panthers. The rookie quarterback completed 14 of the 23 passes he attempted on the field while recording 138 yards and two passing TDs. This helped the Browns secure a 30-10 victory over the Panthers.Following this showcase, experts and analysts projected Shedeur Sanders to climb up the team's quarterback depth chart. He is currently viewed as the fourth-string option in a room that includes Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Tyler Huntley.According to a tweet by NFL Rumors, his spot on the depth chart remains unchanged. He is still regarded as the fourth-string quarterback despite leading the team to victory in their first preseason game of the year.Fans reacted to rumors about Sanders' spot on the Browns' QB depth chart after his impressive preseason debut.vic Larnell @vlarnell45LINK@nflrums It’s a conspiracy!lolKEEZY BABY 🫶🏽 @1keezybabyLINK@nflrums Browns don’t even like SheduerDr. Jamie Jakes @jamjksLINK@nflrums &quot;Coach&quot; Stefanski hasn't said a single nice thing about him since he was drafted. Hopefully they trade him so he can be Baker Mayfield 2.0Greg (GMoney) @SportsFanCle2LINK@nflrums That’s all right, it’s gonna be his time 💪🏿⌚️Hoff @tayhoffggLINK@nflrums A team with Shedeur as QB4 is destined for the Super Bowltwossix @twossixLINK@nflrums Not surprised by this because they’re still in a competition. They’ll probably let Gabriel start against Philly to see what he can do. That’s when the depth chart will start to flip I guess.Both of Coach Prime's sons, Shedeur and Shilo, had an impressive preseason debut for their respective teams. After their performances, Sanders shared a three-word message to celebrate their preseason success while extending his gratitude to God.Dan Orlovsky disagrees with Kevin Stefanski after Browns HC does not promise Shedeur Sanders first-team repsDespite his showcase against the Panthers, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is still unsure whether he will give Sanders first-team reps. Mary Kay Cabot reported that he is still debating whether the former Colorado QB will see some time with the starting offense during their joint workouts with the Philadelphia Eagles this week.However, former NFL star Dan Orlovsky disagrees with Stefanski's take. During an appearance on ESPN's &quot;First Take,&quot; he said Shedeur Sanders deserves first-team reps after proving himself against the Panthers.&quot;He's proved to me that he's absolutely demanding of more reps with the second and first teams, against the second and first teams,&quot; Orlovsky said. &quot;I've been very adamant that Cleveland should start one of these rookies. I really believe that.&quot;And what we saw from Shedeur, coming off of the report in summer, everything out of camp has been 'Shedeur had another good day. Shedeur has been really good. Shedeur is the best quarterback in camp,&quot; he added.The Browns' next preseason game is scheduled against the Philadelphia Eagles, set to be played on Aug. 16 at Lincoln Financial Field.