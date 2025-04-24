"It's a cruel irony - Bears chairperson George H. McCaskey pens emotional note after Steve McMichael's death

Bears chairperson George H. McCaskey penned an emotional message on the death of Hall of Famer Steve McMichael. He was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) in 2021 and died on Wednesday after a tough battle.

Following his death, the Bears chairperson offered his condolences to McMichael's family in a heartfelt message, shared by the Chicago Bears on X.

"It's a cruel irony that the Bears' Ironman succumbed to this dread disease," McCaskey said. "Yet Steve showed us throughout his struggle that his red strength was internal, and he demonstrated on a daily basis his class, his dignity, and his humanity. He is at peace now. We offer our condolences to Misty, Macy, the rest of Steve's family, his teammates, and countless friends and fans of a great Bear."

Steve McMichael played for the Chicago Bears from 1981 to 1993. He won the Super Bowl Championship with the team in 1985.

McMichael was a third-round 74th pick by the New England Patriots in 1980, but joined the Chicago Bears a year later as a free agent. He played for the Green Bay Packers in 1994 before retiring.

In his career, he also served as the head coach of the Chicago Slaughter from 2007 to 2013. In 2024, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Former Wrestler Ric Flair pays tribute to Steve McMichael in an emotional post

Steve McMichael, also known by his nickname, "Mongo," ventured into professional wrestling after retiring from the NFL. Following the death of the legendary sports player, former wrestler Ric Flair paid tribute to him on X.

He shared an emotional post remembering Steve McMichael, writing:

"The World Just Lost The Incredible Steve “Mongo” McMichael! He Was My Best Friend Through It All! An Amazing Athlete And Human Being! I Have The Fondest Memories Working With Him, And This Is An Extremely Heartbreaking Loss For Me! I Love You Mongo! You Fought One Hell Of A Battle! Rest In Peace My Friend!"

Ric Flair posted two pictures of himself with Steve McMichael. McMichael had a successful career in wrestling, as he won the WCW United States Heavyweight Championship in 1997.

