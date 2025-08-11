“It’s a curse”: NFL fans react as Ravens rookie CB Robert Longerbeam suffers season-ending injury

The Baltimore Ravens continue to be hit by the injury bug, with one of their sixth-round picks in this year’s draft the latest to go down. Robert Longerbeam suffered a knee injury over the weekend and has been ruled out for the season. On X @_aurajadee said:“It’s. A. Curse.”@BuddyBoyBets tweeted:“Ravens have been hit hard by injuries.”“Absolutely brutal. Armour-Davis and Tampa need to step up,” said @TerpRecruiting.Between August 7 and 10th, eight players were put on the Ravens’ injured reserve list by CBS Sports, with the biggest one being All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton, who suffered a groin strain last Thursday and is questionable for Week One against the Buffalo Bills on September 7. The loss on Longerbeam for the season means that in the short term, we could be seeing more of cornerbacks Jalyn Armour-Davis and T.J. Tampa, at least for preseason. The top cover guys when the season starts will likely be Jaire Alexander and Marlon Humphrey.“Whatever the practice facilities field is made of need to be tore up and replaced. This sh** is insanity. It’s not working,” tweeted @LockDownLou__.@MattInfante said:“Man -- Ravens taking some early body blows to their defense. In a league where you can never have enough DBs, this is tough.”“Bro the season didn’t even start yet,” added @ChavieHalpert.The Ravens have played just one preseason game in 2025, and yet the number of knocks the players have suffered is overwhelming.Longerbeam was the fifth defensive player to get hurt this offseason for Baltimore and the second cornerback after Bilhal Kone. They won their preseason opener 24-16 and next one will battle the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday.Ravens rookie depth chart taking hitsThe Baltimore Ravens are an organization known for developing rookies quickly, but in 2025, their crop of promising youngsters has suffered some terrible news.The Longerbeam injury is one of a few draft picks that’ve gone down with an injury before the season has even begun. Bilhal Kone may not be back this season after injuring his knee last week, while running back Keaton Mitchell also went down with a knock. He seemed to add another rushing element to this team in their preseason opener, with nine carries for 68 yards and a touchdown.Longerbeam was pegged as a sneaky good selection in round six of April’s draft, with 45 tackles, two interceptions and 11 passes broken up in his final season at Rutgers. He had 154 tackles in college, along with 37 pass breakups.