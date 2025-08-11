  • home icon
  "It's a curse": NFL fans react as Ravens rookie CB Robert Longerbeam suffers season-ending injury

“It’s a curse”: NFL fans react as Ravens rookie CB Robert Longerbeam suffers season-ending injury

By Joel Lefevre
Modified Aug 11, 2025 16:19 GMT
NFL: Baltimore Ravens Training Camp - Source: Imagn
NFL: Baltimore Ravens Training Camp - Source: Imagn

The Baltimore Ravens continue to be hit by the injury bug, with one of their sixth-round picks in this year’s draft the latest to go down. Robert Longerbeam suffered a knee injury over the weekend and has been ruled out for the season. On X @_aurajadee said:

“It’s. A. Curse.”
@BuddyBoyBets tweeted:

“Ravens have been hit hard by injuries.”
“Absolutely brutal. Armour-Davis and Tampa need to step up,” said @TerpRecruiting.

Between August 7 and 10th, eight players were put on the Ravens’ injured reserve list by CBS Sports, with the biggest one being All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton, who suffered a groin strain last Thursday and is questionable for Week One against the Buffalo Bills on September 7. The loss on Longerbeam for the season means that in the short term, we could be seeing more of cornerbacks Jalyn Armour-Davis and T.J. Tampa, at least for preseason. The top cover guys when the season starts will likely be Jaire Alexander and Marlon Humphrey.

“Whatever the practice facilities field is made of need to be tore up and replaced. This sh** is insanity. It’s not working,” tweeted @LockDownLou__.

@MattInfante said:

“Man -- Ravens taking some early body blows to their defense. In a league where you can never have enough DBs, this is tough.”
“Bro the season didn’t even start yet,” added @ChavieHalpert.
The Ravens have played just one preseason game in 2025, and yet the number of knocks the players have suffered is overwhelming.

Longerbeam was the fifth defensive player to get hurt this offseason for Baltimore and the second cornerback after Bilhal Kone. They won their preseason opener 24-16 and next one will battle the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday.

Ravens rookie depth chart taking hits

The Baltimore Ravens are an organization known for developing rookies quickly, but in 2025, their crop of promising youngsters has suffered some terrible news.

The Longerbeam injury is one of a few draft picks that’ve gone down with an injury before the season has even begun. Bilhal Kone may not be back this season after injuring his knee last week, while running back Keaton Mitchell also went down with a knock. He seemed to add another rushing element to this team in their preseason opener, with nine carries for 68 yards and a touchdown.

Longerbeam was pegged as a sneaky good selection in round six of April’s draft, with 45 tackles, two interceptions and 11 passes broken up in his final season at Rutgers. He had 154 tackles in college, along with 37 pass breakups.

Joel Lefevre

Joel Lefevre

Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.

Joel graduated in Broadcast Journalism at the Western Academy of Broadcasting, and being an avid NFL fan, these two passions came together.

His favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Joel has followed them through the highs and lows ever since they made the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season. His favorite sporting moment was their 2017 AFC Championship Game because it was as close as the Jaguars ever came to winning a Super Bowl. A missed call on a Myles Jack fumble recovery took away a touchdown that could have sent Jacksonville to the Super Bowl.

When not writing Joel loves reality TV, in particular Big Brother and Survivor, and is a former houseguest on Big Brother Canada Season 4. Family and loved ones are extremely important to Joel and he keeps in touch with them as much as possible, and also enjoys going to the movies, going for walks and taking care of his dogs.

