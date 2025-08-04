  • home icon
  "It's disappointing for me": Bills GM Brandon Beane makes feelings known as James Cook misses practice over contract dispute

"It's disappointing for me": Bills GM Brandon Beane makes feelings known as James Cook misses practice over contract dispute

By Cole Shelton
Modified Aug 04, 2025 13:14 GMT
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane is disappointed that James Cook opted to hold out of practice amid his ongoing contract dispute.

Cook sat out of the Bills' training camp practice at St. John Fisher University on Sunday afternoon as he's in the final year of his deal. It came as a surprise as Cook has practiced every day before, but now has opted to hold out.

After his holdout, Beane spoke on WGR550 and admitted he was disappointed that Cook held out.a

"There's been constant communication between the two sides....at the end of the day I wish we weren't here. This is my ninth season and have never had a player miss practice due to a contract, so it's disappointing for me," Beane said.

Although Beane is disappointed, he says the cap makes it tough to get a deal, but the Bills' GM is hopeful Cook will eventually re-sign.

"At the end of the day I don't think you can just make a cold, hard decision that you either do or don't pay running backs," Beane said. "You always try to find the sweet spot....we tried to get something done, but both sides have to agree... We'd love to keep him, but I have to make sure it all fits under an umbrella, not in a silo."
Cook, meanwhile, spoke to the media briefly and only said 'Business' to any question asked to him about the holdout.

Cook is coming off a dominant season as he rushed for 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 258 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns.

Bills GM hopeful to re-sign James Cook

Buffalo selected James Cook in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Cook has been the Bills' starting running back for the past two seasons and has been a key part of the offense. Yet, he hasn't gotten an extension done, but at the beginning of training camp, Brandon Beane made it clear he wants to keep Cook in Buffalo.

"Sometimes you can't get on the same page, or sometimes you're trying to fit it in," Beane said at start of the camp, via ESPN. "There's times guys have left here that we really wanted. We just couldn't make it work. But I can tell you, I'm hopeful when we're sitting here at next year's training camp that James Cook is out there practicing and still representing the red, white and blue."
Cook is set to earn $5.7 million this season in the final year of his rookie contract.

Buffalo will open its season on Sept. 7 against the Baltimore Ravens.

