“It's dog eat dog”: Will McClay reveals Cowboys’ calculated process behind George Pickens trade

Dallas Cowboys Vice President of Player Personnel Will McClay has finally opened up about the George Pickens trade. The American NFL wide receiver was traded by the Steelers to the Cowboys earlier this month. He was traded for a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick.

Ad

In a recent episode of the DLLS Sports on YouTube, Will McClay candidly revealed how the Cowboys decided on the trade. He said:

"Well, it's dog-eat-dog. It's competitive. So when we went through the process of looking at how we feel that where there were a number of options in the draft, not as many as in normal years, when you talk about receivers, as far as the depth of like a number one or a number two guy, a guy that you can develop quick, at least in the in the valuation process of it, and then you started to go around and look at what's available from the trade market. "

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

George Pickens was a second-round pick by the Steelers back in 2022. He had an incredible time playing for the team.

NFL analyst praises George Pickens trade

Sports Illustrated NFL analyst Gilberto Manzano shared detailed analysis on the George Pickens trade and shared his opinion in his article, published on May 16. He praised the Cowboys' last offseason splash trade, writing:

"The Cowboys’ late offseason splash trade for Pickens was exactly what this team needed to contend in the loaded NFC East. Dallas’s patient approach paid off, prioritizing the trenches in the draft while resisting the urge to overpay for skill players in free agency. Eventually, the Cowboys will need to decide whether Pickens is worth a lucrative contract extension, but if he is, then this risky trade was worth the dice roll."

Ad

Playing for the Steelers, George Pickens has recorded a total of 2,841 yards in passing in his last three seasons and it would be interesting to see how his journey unfolds with the Cowboys.

In the 2024 season, Cowboys wrapped the regular season with an overall score of 7-10 and with the addition of new players, it would be interesting to see if things change for them and if this year they could be able to make it to the Super Bowl championship. Cowboys will start the 2025 season with a game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sep. 5.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More

When do NFL tickets go on sale for 2025 season? All you need to know