"It's not a drug!" - Aaron Rodgers pushes back on criticism for Ayahuasca use and celebration

The Aaron Rodgers' commenting side-show continues. This time, the legendary quarterback inadvertently confessed to partaking in drugs by defending his use of the substance Ayahuasca.

Apparently, if you want to know the truth regarding Rodgers, taking the opposite of what he says is usually accurate. Only Aaron Rodgers can prove a fact simply by attempting to state the exact opposite.

It seems like Rodgers believes that other harder drugs like cocaine and heroine come from the magic drug fairy.

It's important to note that it doesn't appear that Aaron Rodgers is trying to be dishonest. He just seems simply unaware that almost all drugs are derived from plants. For the record, Ayahuasca is classified as a hallucinogen derived from a specific vine in the Amazon.

In the video above, courtesy of The Pat McAfee Show, a co-host asked Rodgers:

"Is that something you can take numerous times? Obviously there are some drugs that wear you out."

To which Rodgers politely responded:

"You just used the word 'drug' to refer to Ayahuasca. I just want to stop you right away."

He then proceeded to say that "Ayahuasca is not a drug," before explaining why it being a plant supposedly exempts it from such a label.

The host and co-host couldn't have looked more disinterested, with one even remarking "great tangent" in an implied attempt to refocus the conversation.

The Aaron Rodgers word circus becoming the norm

NBC sideline reporter Melissa Stark interviews Aaron Rodgers #12

Again, dishonesty didn't seem to be intentional on Aaron Rodgers' behalf in this situation. He, in fact, seems to believe his own remarks.

Unfortunately, intentions aren't widely regarded for the Green Bay Packers star, who's made a name for himself for misleading comments of late. Take, for instance, his passively dishonest comments on his 'immunization' status, duly noted by Terry Bradshaw:

"You lied to everyone"-Keith Olbermann

It's not a matter of whether or not you received the vaccine that matters. It's the dishonest words behind Rodgers' comments back in 2021 that are the focus of Bradshaw’s words.

When asked if he received the vaccine, Rodgers replied that he had "been immunized." It was later discovered that Rodgers had in fact not received the COVID vaccine, but had received a separate 'immunization' treatment unrelated to vaccinations.

The above comment aside, it's a good thing that Rodgers isn't as clueless on the field as he is regarding the relationship between plants and drugs. Let's just say Rodgers won't be taking up botany or a profession in pharmaceuticals any time soon. At least let's hope not, for the sake of the environment.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far