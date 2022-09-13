NBC trolls Aaron Rodgers with CM Punk comparison during RAW commerical break

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wrestling superstar CM Punk are two of the best athletes in their respective sports. However, both were given a comparison as Raw went on a commercial break. NBC was promoting the Sunday Night Football matchup as Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers face the Chicago Bears.

During the ad for the game, NBC used Punk's wrestling theme song, "Cult of Personality," in the background as the Packers quarterback was featured in the ad.

What makes this ad even more interesting is that Punk is from Chicago and is a huge fan of the Bears:

There is on thing that the reigning NFL MVP and heavyweight champion have in common. The Packers quarterback is one of the most polarizing figures in the NFL because of his comments on matters such as the COVID-19 vaccine and former president Donald Trump.

Punk is one of the most outspoken wrestlers in the industry as it was on display in a press conference after the AEW All Out pay-per-view.

Rodgers versus the Chicago Bears all-time

As for the Super Bowl-winning quarterback, he's put up some great numbers against the Bears in his career. In 27 games against Chicago, he has thrown for 6,549 yards with 61 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions. He and the Packers have won six straight games versus the Bears.

The four-time All-Pro has 16 touchdown passes and averaged 232.2 yards over the last six games.

Rodgers defeated the Bears in the NFC Championship game back in the 2010 season en route to their last Super Bowl win. Let's see if the quarterback can continue to put the Bears in a stranglehold or will Chicago put a sleeperhold on the Packers on Sunday Night Football.

Both teams will be looking for their first win of the 2022 season.

