"It's a dumb goal" - Nick Wright slams Bears' Caleb Williams over his individual objectives heading into 2025 NFL season

Nick Wright is not a fan of Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams' goals for 2025.Williams wants to become the first Bears passer to surpass 4,000 passing yards in a season, while also finishing the year with a 70% completion percentage. On &quot;First Things First&quot; on FS1, Wright said on Wednesday:“I think it’s a dumb goal. I think 70% completion is, not only is it not important, I don’t even know that it’s good.”Williams had a rough rookie campaign in 2024 after being drafted first in the 2024 NFL draft. The rookie passed for 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. Williams was also the most-sacked quarterback by a long shot last season, as he was taken down 68 times.This was all paired with a 5-12 overall record for Chicago last season, finishing last in the NFC North. With a new head coach in Ben Johnson and one NFL season under his belt, Williams is hoping that his sophomore campaign in Chicago will be a much more favorable one.Caleb Williams certainly will have the pieces around him to help deliver a more promising outlook for the Bears in 2025.Can Caleb Williams' Bears bounce back big in 2025 after big offseason additions?NFL: Chicago Bears Training Camp - Source: ImagnThe Bears went all-in this offseason to try to surround Caleb Williams with weapons to make the offense successful in 2025. Chicago drafted playmakers in wide receiver Luther Burden III and tight end Colston Loveland to help Williams in 2025. As the most-sacked quarterback in the NFL last season, the Bears went out and improved the offensive line, signing Drew Dalman and Jonah Jackson, as well as trading for Joe Thuney.Bringing in former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to serve as the Bears' new coach should also bring a much-needed spark to the Chicago offense. It will be interesting to see if these key additions will completely transform the Chicago offense in 2025, as many expect them to.In a division that includes the Detroit Lions, who are heavy favorites to win the NFC conference in 2025, as well as the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings, both of whom had strong campaigns in 2024, Chicago has a lot of ground to make up to be up to par with their division rivals.The Bears open up their regular season against the Vikings on September 8.