  "It's a dumb goal" - Nick Wright slams Bears' Caleb Williams over his individual objectives heading into 2025 NFL season

"It's a dumb goal" - Nick Wright slams Bears' Caleb Williams over his individual objectives heading into 2025 NFL season

By Jon-Anthony Fuentes
Published Jul 24, 2025 18:56 GMT
NFL: Chicago Bears Training Camp - Source: Imagn
Nick Wright is not a fan of Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams' goals for 2025.

Williams wants to become the first Bears passer to surpass 4,000 passing yards in a season, while also finishing the year with a 70% completion percentage. On "First Things First" on FS1, Wright said on Wednesday:

“I think it’s a dumb goal. I think 70% completion is, not only is it not important, I don’t even know that it’s good.”
Williams had a rough rookie campaign in 2024 after being drafted first in the 2024 NFL draft. The rookie passed for 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. Williams was also the most-sacked quarterback by a long shot last season, as he was taken down 68 times.

This was all paired with a 5-12 overall record for Chicago last season, finishing last in the NFC North. With a new head coach in Ben Johnson and one NFL season under his belt, Williams is hoping that his sophomore campaign in Chicago will be a much more favorable one.

Caleb Williams certainly will have the pieces around him to help deliver a more promising outlook for the Bears in 2025.

Can Caleb Williams' Bears bounce back big in 2025 after big offseason additions?

NFL: Chicago Bears Training Camp - Source: Imagn
The Bears went all-in this offseason to try to surround Caleb Williams with weapons to make the offense successful in 2025. Chicago drafted playmakers in wide receiver Luther Burden III and tight end Colston Loveland to help Williams in 2025.

As the most-sacked quarterback in the NFL last season, the Bears went out and improved the offensive line, signing Drew Dalman and Jonah Jackson, as well as trading for Joe Thuney.

Bringing in former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to serve as the Bears' new coach should also bring a much-needed spark to the Chicago offense. It will be interesting to see if these key additions will completely transform the Chicago offense in 2025, as many expect them to.

In a division that includes the Detroit Lions, who are heavy favorites to win the NFC conference in 2025, as well as the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings, both of whom had strong campaigns in 2024, Chicago has a lot of ground to make up to be up to par with their division rivals.

The Bears open up their regular season against the Vikings on September 8.

About the author
Jon-Anthony Fuentes

Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.

His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.

Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.

When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
