“It's not even close”: NFL analysts clash over better arm talent between Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward

Shedeur Sanders has been making headlines not just for his impressive performances as Colorado's quarterback but also for his NFL potential. A debate erupted on FOX Sports' "The Facility" on Tuesday, where analysts clashed over whether he truly has the best arm talent in college football over Miami Hurricanes QB Cam Ward.

NFL analyst and former player James Jones said,

“The arm talent and all that, I think that's similar to him and Shedeur. I don't think it's a super, super, super gap.”

Chase Daniel, another former player on the show, said,

“Just pure arm strength wise, it's this guy [Ward], and it's not close arm strength-wise. Arm talent-wise too, I'm telling you, dude. This is not to say Shedeur is not a great quarterback. I think he's gonna be a good QB, but just purely arm talent-wise, to me, he stands above them, and it's not even close.

Jones responded, saying,

“I don’t think so.”

Both quarterbacks are seen as potential top picks in the 2025 NFL draft. While Sanders has been praised for his decision-making and ability under pressure, Ward’s football IQ and improvisational ability have impressed several NFL franchises.

NFL analyst defends Shedeur Sanders as top QB over Cam Ward

The 2025 NFL draft is just a month away and many see Cam Ward as the top quarterback, but some prefer Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders. CBS Sports analyst Bryant McFadden strongly believes Sanders should not drop in the draft because of rumors about his interviews at the NFL scouting Combine.

"Me, personally, I have Shedeur Sanders as my QB1 above Cam Ward," McFadden said on CBS Sports HQ. "If Tennessee selects Cam Ward, I'm OK with that, but Shedeur should not drop at all."

"These false narratives that we've seen associated with Shedeur Sanders' name doesn't make any sense. How can a player lose draft leverage when the season is over? I thought we watched tape. I thought you dissect game in and game out -- either live action or just watch the tape," McFadden added.

As far as critiques of Sanders' arm strength are concerned, McFadden isn't moved by them.

"Last time I checked, he does a pretty good job of throwing deep passes," he said. "Every quarterback won’t have a Josh Allen-like cannon."

The Titans, Browns and Giants are all eyeing quarterbacks early in the draft, but the Sanders vs. Ward debate isn’t going anywhere.

