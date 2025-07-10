"It’s too expensive for me" - Eli Manning ditches dream of owning the Giants citing $100,000,000 price tag 

Eli Manning is one of the best quarterbacks of the past few decades and one of the greatest New York Giants players of all time. Since retiring from the National Football League, it has been made public that Manning had some form of interest in joining the Giants ownership group in the future.

Despite the rumors and the interest, Manning has recently made clear that he does not think that a spot on the New York Giants ownership team will become a reality anytime soon. Citing how much money is needed to become a part owner, Manning outlined how it was far "too expensive" for him.

NBC NFL insider Mike Florio transcribed the quotes by Manning in his recent article to 'Pro Football Talk' on July 9. The article in full can be found using the following link.

"Basically, it’s too expensive for me... These numbers are getting very big. . . . A one-percent stake of something valued at $10 billion — it turns into a very big number." Manning said.

As is evident, Manning believes that the current Giants valuation is too steep for him to put any money into at this time.

Eli Manning's NFL career earnings and New York Giants current value

As alluded to, Manning is one of the most accomplished QB's in NFL history. As a result, the two time Super Bowl Champion QB Manning has earned his fair share of money over his long career. According to the popular sports financial and contract company 'Spotrac', Manning has career earnings of $252,280,004.

Despite this impressive dollar figure, the New York Giants are one of the most valuable franchises in the National Football League. According to CNBC, the Giants are currently the No. 4 ranked club in the entire league in value, being worth a reported figure of $7.85 billion.

As a result, despite earning over two hundred and fifty million dollars during his legendary career, it appears as though the Giants ownership level is far too expensive for Manning to join at this time.

