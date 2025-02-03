"It's not fair": Saints Super Bowl champ gives clear verdict on Shedeur Sanders-Joe Burrow comparison

The 2025 NFL Draft has a lot of key pieces that could change the face of many franchises. One player who can be a great asset is Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders. He is expected to be drafted very early in the draft and has been compared to Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

The most recent person to make that comparison was Tennessee Titans coach Brian Callahan, whose team holds the first pick in the draft. While on FS1's "The Facility," former Super Bowl champion and host Chase Daniel said that he does not see Joe Burrow's game in Shedeur Sanders. Instead, he sees shades of a different AFC quarterback.

"Not fair, it's not fair. So did we forget about, this has nothing to do with Shedeur, as much as it does with Joe Burrow. What Joe Burrow did his last season, LSU, greatest college season of all time. And I agree that if I'm comparing them, they have similar arm strength, which is not great. They all throw with anticipation.

"They all throw with timing. The thing that I would say, if you're comparing Shedeur, I would compare him personally in the college career and everything that I saw him, to CJ Stroud, I think that's a way better comp right now in the evaluation process than Joe Burrow."

Shedeur Sanders has been one of the top prospects on many draft boards and it will be interesting to see where he winds up and how he does as an NFL quarterback.

New York Giants linked to Shedeur Sanders

The New York Giants have the third selection in the 2025 NFL Draft and have been tied to quarterback Shedeur Sanders for the last few months. The two sides met with one another during the East-West Shrine Bowl in Arlington, Texas.

Coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen were among the handful of New York Giants staff that met with Shedeur Sanders.

Sanders also was seen ahead of the Colorado Buffaloes' Alamo Bowl game against the TCU Horned Frogs having red and blue cleats, the color scheme of the New York Giants. It appears the two sides have an affinity with one another and it will be interesting to see if they match up.

