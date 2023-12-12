"It's giving Hallmark Christmas movie": Taylor Swift kisses Travis Kelce under Christmas lights as fans take notice

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were snapped sharing some lovely moments on Sunday. The couple attended the Kansas City Chiefs' after-party following the Chiefs' 20-17 loss against the Buffalo Bills in Week 14.

Swift was seen closing her eyes as she kissed Kelce on the cheek in a photo posted on Instagram by celebrity barber Patrick Regan on Monday.

Kelce and Swift appeared to be enjoying themselves at the Miracle on Main Street Christmas bar. However, fans couldn't help but react to the photo where Swift planted a kiss on Kelce's cheek underneath the Christmas lights.

On X (formerly Twitter), one wrote:

"i tried to ‘enhance’ the photo … i am on the floor it's giving Hallmark Christmas movie"

Another added:

"They’re the cutest, couple of the year"

A third commented:

"the fact his cheeks are red omg they’re so cute"

Here are a few more fan reactions to Kelce and Swift getting cozy at the Chiefs' after-party on Sunday:

Travis Kelce is planning a big party for Taylor Swft's 34th birthday

Travis Kelce (L) and Taylor Swift

According to reports, Travis Kelce is planning a big birthday bash for Taylor Swift, who turns 34 on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

Swift already received a gift from Kansas City Chiefs heiress Ava Hunt on Sunday, when she attended the Chiefs' Week 14 game against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium. However, it appears that Kelce's gift will be one for the ages.

According to multiple reports, Kelce intends to throw Swift "the best party possible," which will take place in New York City. According to a source, "money is not an object" for the NFL player, who intends to invite most of Swift's celebrity friends.

The guest list will reportedly include the likes of Blake Lively, Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner, Zoë Kravitz, Gigi Hadid, and Jack Antonoff.

Following the party, Kelce will have to turn his attention back to football since the Chiefs will travel to face the New England Patriots in Week 15 on Sunday, Dec. 17.