"It's going to be around $50,000,000-ish" - Chris Broussard drops verdict on value of Brock Purdy's contract extension with 49ers

NFL analyst Chris Broussard believes the San Francisco 49ers will have to pay Brock Purdy a hefty amount.

Purdy is entering the final year of his rookie deal in 2025 and will be in line for a new deal. The last overall pick has become a star quarterback in the NFL and the starting QB for the 49ers. However, a major question has been what he will make, as observers have criticized Purdy, calling him a system quarterback.

Speaking on "First Things First" on Wednesday, Broussard said Purdy will likely get $50 million per season.

“I don't think it means that much. They seem to still really believe in him, which is fine, I get that," Broussard said. "I think he's going to get between $45 [million], I actually think now that some of these salaries have gone up, obviously, the cap went up, it's going to be around $50,000,000-ish, and he still got his weapons.

"I mean, even though they lost Deebo, and everybody's talking about the defense, Robert Saleh is back, so maybe that defense plays well. They drafted well last year. They intend to draft well again this year, and then offensively, Pearsall showed a lot of promise when he was able to play. Aiyuk, I would expect a bounce-back year from him. McCaffrey's back. We know they're gonna have a good run game.”

Broussard's expectation of $50 million per season for Purdy has been a number other insiders have floated around. However, another big question is how many years and how much guaranteed money will be handed to the signal-caller.

Purdy went 300-for-455 for 3,864 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last season.

Insider claims Brock Purdy extension isn't imminent

Although Brock Purdy's contract has been a massive talking point, NFL insider Ian Rapoport says no deal is imminent.

"I don't get the sense that it's imminent, imminent. But it's always coming," Rapoport said on 'The Pat McAfee Show' on Tuesday. "So teams do budgeting on out, they know it's coming, and they do have to account for it. What the number is going to be is interesting."

However, when a deal does get done, Rapoport also expects Purdy to fall into the $50 million range, if not more, per season.

Since becoming the 49ers starter, Brock Purdy has gone 23-13 in the regular season and is 4-2 in the playoffs.

