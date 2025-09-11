"It's going to boil over": Richard Sherman raises red flags about Packers WRs ahead of TNF showdown vs Commanders

Jordan Love got the Green Bay Packers off to a strong start in their season opener on Sunday, helping them beat the Detroit Lions 27-13 at Lambeau Field. Love completed 16 of 22 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns. He connected with Tucker Kraft on a 15-yard touchdown and later found Jayden Reed for a 17-yard score.The Packers scored on their first three drives and led 17-3 by halftime. Love spread the ball around and made smart throws to keep the offense moving. Many different players caught passes, and no one received more than a few targets. While that might seem like a good thing, former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman said it could be a problem waiting to happen.Before Green Bay’s Thursday night game against the Washington Commanders, Sherman talked about the lack of a clear No. 1 wide receiver in the Packers' offense and why it is a concern.“He sees it as a positive thing,” Sherman said on the &quot;Up &amp; Adams Show.&quot; “I don't know if I see it as a positive thing in that way, because, I know the frustration and the tension that builds in the locker room, in a receiving room, when you have this.&quot;It seems like, ‘Oh, man, everybody's happy because they're only getting a couple targets.’ That's not how receivers in NFL work, at least the ones that I know.“ ... And so all the guys, Reed and (Romeo) Doubs and (Christian) Watson, everybody thought they were the guy, they bring another guy in and say, ‘Hey, maybe he's the guy.’ And so, you know, I think it's at some point going to boil over. … You're creating an environment that's going to perpetuate that.”Richard Sherman on wide receivers seeking big contractsDuring Thursday’s discussion, it was later suggested that the Green Bay Packers might be inviting a “headache” by avoiding the traditional model of having a clear WR1. In that light, Richard Sherman added to his previous comment saying the players may begin to feel overlooked when it comes time for contract negotiations.According to Sherman, receivers want clear roles and a defined pecking order. Being targeted only three or four times per game makes it difficult for players to build the kind of stats that lead to big paydays.“In reality, guys want to be The guy so that they can make $35 million, $30 million a year,” he said.As Sherman put it, over time, that lack of consistency could cause wide receivers like Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Christian Watson and rookie Matthew Golden to explore other teams.Also Read: Packers vs. Commanders projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2 | 2025 NFL season