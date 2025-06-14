"It’s going to cost them more" - Micah Parsons sounds off on Cowboys delaying potential $40,000,000 contract extension

Micah Parsons' contract extension has been a lingering subplot in the Dallas Cowboys' offseason. The superstar defensive end is arguably the best defensive player on America's team, and he's eligible for a potential $40,000,000 extension in the lead up to the 2025 season.

Ad

With the Cowboys' mandatory minicamp underway, Parsons spoke to Clarence Hill of All City DLLS on Thursday. The All-Pro DE said,

"It’s going to cost them more."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Micah Parsons also pointed to the $40,000,000 per year deal that T.J. Watt is potentially seeking from the Pittsburgh Steelers. He noted that the amount is more than the fee that Watt and Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones initally spoke about. So, Parsons is seeking a figure higher than what he and Jones shook hands on back in March.

At the moment, Ja'Marr Chase is the highest-earning non-quarterback in the NFL. Chase signed a $40.25 million per year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals earlier in the offseason. Parsons expects to be the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league by the time he signs his new and improved deal.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

What's next for Micah Parsons and the Cowboys?

Micah Parsons has been eligible for an extension since the conclusion of the 2023 season. However, the Cowboys have since prioritized deals for other franchise stars like Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. Of course, the defensive end market saw significant movement during that timeframe.

According to Yahoo Sports, Parsons will be at the team's training camp on July 21, 2025, whether or not he's signed a new deal. However, he does not plan to practice if the ink hasn't dried on the paper. He is entering the final year of his five-year rookie contract, as he's set to earn $24 million.

Ad

The Dallas Cowboys need a motivated Micah Parsons in the 2025 regular season as the team looks to get back into Super Bowl contention. The Cowboys missed out on the postseason for the first time since the 2020 campaign after posting a 7-10 record in Mike McCarthy's final season as coach.

Jerry Jones' side enters 2025 with plenty of motivation and a new HC in Brian Schottenheimer. Next up is a lucrative new deal for their sack machine Parsons, and a fruitful preseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.