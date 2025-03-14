The New York Giants are staring at a franchise-altering decision. Quarterback remains their biggest question mark, and New York could be eyeing a reset. On Thursday, sportswriter Bill Simmons warned that if the Giants pass on Shedeur Sanders with the No. 3 pick, they will regret it for the next 15 years.

Simmons tweeted,

“If the Giants don’t take Sanders at 3, it’s going to haunt them for the next 15 years.”

Last season, Sanders recorded 4,134 passing yards and 37 touchdowns and was the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. He started at Jackson State (where he won the Jerry Rice Award in 2021), followed his father, Deion Sanders, to Colorado, and immediately shattered expectations.

Sanders proved he can deliver in big moments. In his Colorado debut, he threw for 510 yards and four touchdowns against TCU. He followed that with a 393-yard, three-TD win over Nebraska and a 400-yard, five-TD shootout versus Stanford.

If the Giants pass on Sanders Sanders, they risk watching him excel elsewhere, potentially torching defenses for another team.

NFL's Shedeur Sanders smear campaign? Louis Riddick says it's Deion-driven

ESPN's Louis Riddick said the so-called "smear campaign" against Shedeur Sanders is bigger than just him; it's about Deion.

Sanders, projected as a top-five pick in the NFL draft, has been labeled "brash" and "arrogant" by an anonymous NFL quarterbacks coach. But Riddick, a former NFL safety, isn't buying it. On the "Dan Patrick Show" on Tuesday, when asked if he's sold on Shedeur as a first-round QB, Riddick didn't hesitate.

"Yes, I am. People have been, at this game, so to speak, trying to talk certain prospects down for years. Deion is a lightning rod. That's where it starts. It doesn't even start with Shedeur; it starts with his father, and then it just trickles down to him. It starts with his father and it’s been that way since I played with Deion in 1992 in Atlanta.

"People don’t like flashy guys who can back it up. They just don’t. They don’t like people who are strong and confident. With Deion, he’s always been a polarizing player to the people who don’t know him. With Shedeur Sanders, he has some of his father in him. There's no question about it."

At the combine, Shedeur Sanders showed none of the arrogance he's accused of. Reporters saw a quarterback who was thoughtful, engaging and confident, like any top prospect should be. His numbers back up his talent, too.

