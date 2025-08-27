"It's not going in the right direction": Jason Kelce weighs in on Micah Parsons' feud with Jerry Jones amid contract standoff

Micah Parsons has been the talk of the town for the Dallas Cowboys heading into the 2025 season. The superstar linebacker has been locked in a contract standoff with the franchise and even requested a trade away from Dallas on Aug. 1. Although Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is not willing to give Parsons his desired contract, the team is also not ready to trade the linebacker.

Amid the drama around Parsons' contract extension, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce has weighed in on the situation in Dallas.

"There's one common denominator here, right?" Kelce said on his "New Heights" podcast on Wednesday (1:10:22). "And that's Jerry, right? Jerry is kind of the issue of a lot of things that people have brought up for a long time in Dallas. And, you know, there's part of me that really likes Jerry Jones. ... There's an old schoolness to him that I appreciate.

"But, like, you have to find a way to work this out. I feel like, if you're the owner with Micah Parsons, and it just feels like it's not going in the right direction."

Parsons is entering the final year of his rookie contract with the Cowboys. The four-time Pro Bowl linebacker is projected to make $24 million on the fifth-year option in the 2025 season.

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer provides update on Micah Parsons' injury ahead of 2025 season

Micah Parsons has not practiced with the Cowboys for most of their preseason amid his contract holdout. However, the linebacker was also dealing with a back problem.

On Tuesday, Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer provided an update on Parsons' injury and how the player might need to "ramp up" a plan for his recovery to get up to speed for the upcoming season.

"At the end of the day as soon as he can get out there, that's great, but again there will be a ramp-up plan for him," Schottenheimer said. "And when he lines up out there to play, do I think he would play 75 plays and every play? Probably not. I don't think that's real. But I do think that he can be very disruptive, like we all know."

The Cowboys will travel to face the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, on Sept. 4 for their Week 1 game. Schottenheimer remains confident that Parsons will play in Dallas' season opener.