"It's going to be trash talk": Patrick Mahomes gives honest take on Maxx Crosby after years of rivalry

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is bracing for another season of fierce battles with Maxx Crosby, complete with all the banter and bruises that come with it.

Since Crosby arrived in Las Vegas in 2019, Mahomes and the Chiefs have largely dictated the rivalry’s outcome. Kansas City has emerged victorious in 10 of the 12 meetings. Yet Crosby has never let the scoreboard dull his impact, tallying six sacks against the three-time Super Bowl winner.

Speaking on the "Up & Adams Show" on Sunday, Mahomes underscored how their mutual admiration quickly transforms once the helmets go on.

"I have so much respect for all those guys in the league that are about their craft," Mahomes said of Crosby. "They're about being better and better. And like he said, like we're going to compete. We know when we step in that football field, we're going up against each other.

"It's the Raiders, it's the chiefs, it's two of the greatest in the league going at each other snap every snap, and then continuing to do it twice a year. And so there's so much healthy respect. But when we get on that football field, it's going to be trash talk, it's going to be going out there, and he's going to get to me. I'll be trying to make big plays happen."

Up & Adams @UpAndAdamsShow LINK “To me, he’s the best pass rusher I’ve played against” Patrick Mahomes with the highest praise for Maxx Crosby 🙌 @heykayadams | @PatrickMahomes @CrosbyMaxx

Their duels have become regular features in highlight reels and NFL Films productions.

Maxx Crosby declares himself the best pass rusher while praising Patrick Mahomes

NFL: Las Vegas Raiders-Press Conference - Source: Imagn

Maxx Crosby offered his perspective on the rivalry. Appearing on Johnny Manziel’s podcast in June, he described the matchup as the ultimate proving ground.

"Me and Pat have had a very healthy rivalry for years now," Crosby said. "That's another thing, I take a lot of pride in that too. He's the best of the best, and I view myself as the best of the best. So every time you put two competitors out there, I'm trying to literally kill him every play, and he's trying to make plays every time. That's when you've got to be at your best."

While Crosby’s mindset is all-out war between the whistles, he also emphasized the respect that frames their dynamic away from the field.

"He's a f***ing dog. And yeah, just when we're out there, we know what time it is," Crosby added. "Like, we have ultimate respect. You know, hug his kids after the game, dap it up, we talk our s***. But when we're in between the lines, it's war. And that's what it's all about."

Patrick Mahomes swept Las Vegas last season, though both games went down to the wire. The Raiders spent the offseason fortifying their roster, adding explosive running back Ashton Jeanty and shoring up depth on both sides of the ball. Their 2025 encounters are slated for Weeks 7 and 18.

