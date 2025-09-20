"It's going to be ugly": Nick Wright makes bold prediction on Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs' Week 3 game vs. Giants

Popular sports broadcaster Nick Wright has predicted a win for Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs in their Week 3 game against the New York Giants. Wright made the prediction during his appearance on the show “First Things First” on Friday.Wright added that he is not expecting the Chiefs to win in great style but to struggle to earn an ugly win. He said:“So you guys are saying you don’t mind if it’s ugly. I’m here to tell you I think it’s going to be ugly. This is the second-worst I have felt about the Chiefs since Mahomes got there… I do not think this is a style points weekend. I do think that, oddly, even with that analysis, I don’t think they can lose. I think by hell, by hook or crook, they find a way to win.”He went on to add that earning a win on Sunday will not translate to a feeling that the Chiefs are out of the woods yet. The team’s performance at Baltimore in Week 4 will be the determining factor for that, according to Wright. He said:“I don’t think that the narrative on Monday is the Chiefs are fixed. I think the narrative on Monday is the Chiefs survived. And then next Sunday against Baltimore, we see if they’re fixed.”The Chiefs are 0-2 this season, with losses against the Los Angeles Chargers and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Giants’ season has not been off to a better start either, with two defeats in as many games.Another important absence for Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City’s offense ahead of Sunday Night FootballThe Chiefs’ offense has been struggling under Patrick Mahomes’ leadership this season, especially with the wide receiver corps not at full strength. The Chiefs’ star receiver Xavier Worthy has been ruled to miss his second straight game this season on Sunday.The wideout suffered a shoulder injury earlier in the season but has since returned to training at a limited capacity. Worthy’s absence is another blow to the Chiefs’ offense, with Rashee Rice also out on suspension for the first six games of the season.However, Patrick Mahomes has been putting up solid shifts under center for the Chiefs this season. So far, he has recorded a 58.8% pass completion rate for 445 yards and two touchdowns. He has also added 123 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.