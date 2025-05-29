‘It’s gonna be chippy" - $9,618,345 Steelers CB expects things to get heated against DK Metcalf

Joey Porter Jr. had one of the most impressive rookie years in recent memory. After being picked by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft, Porter outshone everyone who stepped in front of him. However, there was only one man who he couldn't conquer: former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf.

Now that both stars are teammates, as the Steelers acquired Matcalf earlier this month, Porter is excited to get the better of the WR in practice. On The Christian Kuntz Podcast, the $9,618,345 Steelers CB revealed that he was excited to play with Matcalf as things are going to get "chippy."

"I was excited to be honest. I'm like, 'This is gonna be a good camp' 'cause I know I'm coming with it every time, and I know they gonna push me too, to another level. I know it's gonna be chippy, and that's what I be looking forward to. So I was really excited for it because I know it's gonna elevate my game." [H/T: Steelers Depot]

Check out the video below:

Despite shutting down stars like Ja'Marr Chase and DeAndre Hopkins, Porter couldn't overcome DK Metcalf, who shadowed the WR 81.3% of he time in his rookie year and allowed three receptions on six targets for 86 yards and a pass coverage of 26.9%.

NFL insider believes Roman Wilson will have a breakout season alongside DK Metcalf with the Steelers

It seems DK Metcalf has become the gold standard of the Steelers. NFL insider Mark Kaboly thinks Roman Wilson is going to shine bright next season alongside Metcalf.

"I would like to see how the Roman Wilsons and Calvin Austins are, if you see a noticeable step forward.

"I think Roman Wilson is gonna look fabulous. You might hear that coming out the first two weeks. 'Oh, Roman Wilson looks like a different guy.' Now, he actually looked like that last year, but he just wasn't able to actually get on the field. I think Roman Wilson will look fabulous out there." [H/T: Steeler Nation]

With all the changes taking place in the Pittsburgh franchise, it will be interesting to see if they can make a Super Bowl run in the 2025 NFL season.

