"It's gonna go down soon": Coach Prime makes bold claims about Shedeur Sanders' stance as Browns QB

Deion Sanders believes his son, Shedeur Sanders, will eventually take the field for the Cleveland Browns despite starting the season buried on the depth chart.

Ad

Deion, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, is in his second season coaching the Colorado Buffaloes. He outlined his outlook on Monday on the “New Heights” podcast, hosted by Travis and Jason Kelce. Deion discussed how he counsels his children who are playing professionally.

"Be patient and be ready," Deion said (11:33). "I don't want you, (then) they call your name and you ain't ready. Don't, don't let that happen. We ain't built like that. Sanders, we ain't built like that. We always ready. We don't have to get ready.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"And I want you to be patient. You don't force nothing that ain't that that it may not be time. But I'm like, 'Son, you gotta, you gotta be ready. You gotta be ready when it's time, but when it's time, you gonna know as and it's coming up.' You know, I got a prediction about it. I got a feeling when it's gonna go down soon and he'll get his shot."

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Cleveland’s offense has struggled with Joe Flacco at quarterback. In the 41-17 defeat to Baltimore on Sept. 14, he went 25 of 45 for 199 yards with one touchdown and an interception. Dillon Gabriel relieved him late, completing all three of his throws for 19 yards and a score.

Family group chats keep the Shedeur Sanders and his father connected

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal - Source: Imagn

Deion Sanders said a web of group texts keeps his five children in touch despite the distance created by their careers. He added that the playful messages help him stay grounded while coaching at Colorado and watching his son start an NFL journey.

Ad

"Tough," Sanders said on Monday, via the "New Heights" podcast. "Jokes. They clowning me right now, and I'm clowning them right back.

"Like I just got off the phone with Shedeur. You know, we got this family chat, then we got the girls involved with the chat, then we just got all the boys and all the girls. We got all different kind of chats because we've got five kids. So, right now they on my butt. I just told Shedeur, 'I know you miss me.' He said, 'I know you miss me!'"

Ad

Shedeur Sanders faces an uphill climb to meaningful snaps. He opened Cleveland’s preseason under center against Carolina, going 14-for-23 for 138 yards and two touchdowns. An oblique injury sidelined him the following week, and his final preseason outing yielded just 14 passing yards with five sacks for minus-41 yards.

However, the rookie sees a silver lining. He practices daily against Myles Garrett, a matchup he said sharpens his pocket movement and reads faster than most NFL defenses can.

Ad

"Being able to go against the D-line every day is good because it helps me work on different things," Shedeur said on Sunday, via Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot. "Tightening up my drop, not getting too deep in the pocket, being able to get through the read super quickly. All these teams don't have Myles Garrett on their team, so I know I'm in good shape."

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has publicly backed Joe Flacco despite his early struggles, saying the offense as a whole needs to execute better. Meanwhile, Shedeur moved up to QB3 after Kenny Pickett’s trade to Las Vegas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.