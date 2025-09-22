"Joe Flacco is washed": Skip Bayless doesn't hold back while making his case for Shedeur Sanders as Browns QB struggles vs. Packers

Joe Flacco was chosen to lead the Cleveland Browns offense, with Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders taking the backseat. However, he has struggled in the first three games of the season.The Browns started the campaign with a 0-2 record and were 10-0 down against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday before completing a miraculous comeback.NFL analyst Skip Bayless slammed the veteran quarterback for his performance and urged Cleveland to put its best signal-caller on the field.&quot;Joe Flacco is washed. If Shedeur Sanders were playing QB for the Browns today, they'd be beating Green Bay, which leads 10-3 with about 4 minutes left,&quot; Bayless tweeted on Sunday.The Browns had to wait until the 12th minute of the fourth quarter to score their first three points. Andre Szmyt put them on the board with a field goal, and Quinshon Jedkins rushed for a touchdown 30 seconds later to equalize. Szmyt also scored a 55-yard field goal in the final seconds to give Cleveland its first win.Flacco went 21 of 36 for 142 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception. He has thrown an interception in each of the first three games and has more INTs than TDs.In the season opener loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Flacco completed 31 of 45 passes for 290 yards, one TD and two INTs. His completions dropped to 25 of 45 for 199 yards, one TD and one INT in the 41-17 defeat to the Ravens.Cleveland will travel to Detroit to take on the Lions in Week 4. Kevin Stefanski has a tough decision to make ahead of the fixture.Joe Flacco reacts to Brown fans booing him against the PackersJoe Flacco was booed by the home fans in the 13-10 win over the Packers on Sunday. The quarterback addressed the media after the game and shared his feelings about the crowd's behavior.&quot;It hurts,&quot; Flacco said. &quot;You're human. There's a piece of you in there, it hurts you a little bit. You want to react to it, but you can't. I talked about it a lot. Being a pro and being in this sport, you can't be that guy.&quot;You would not survive. But yeah, we're all human. I'm sure that it affects people and not in a positive way. But you gotta be ready to rally and at least fake it and then go out there and break through it.&quot;The Browns are 1-2 this season and are aiming to start a winning streak. If Flacco manages to lead the team to a deep postseason run, the boos would likely turn to cheers for him.