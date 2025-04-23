"It's gotten way too public": Ex-NFL LB sounds off over Shedeur Sanders facing heat ahead of 2025 NFL draft

Former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho has criticized the increasingly public nature of criticism directed at quarterback prospect Shedeur Sanders.
Now an analyst, Acho shared his thoughts on Sanders while appearing on "The Facility." His comments come amid a flurry of anonymous criticism from NFL coaches that has dominated pre-draft conversations about the QB.
"The criticism, I don't know that it's gone too far, but it's gotten way too public." Acho said on Wednesday. "We get on polarizing quarterbacks. If you do not want to be criticized in this world, say nothing, do nothing, and be nothing. If you want to avoid criticism in the world, it's that easy."
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
This commentary arrived as betting odds show Sanders potentially sliding down draft boards. According to Pro Football Network, the Pittsburgh Steelers are favored to draft Sanders at No. 21. This is a significant drop for a player once considered the potential first overall selection in the 2025 NFL draft.
Deion Sanders responds to critics of Shedeur Sanders
Emmanuel Acho acknowledged the Sanders family's high profile while defending their accomplishments on the field.
"Shedeur Sanders has been a lot," Acho said on Wednesday, via 'The Facility.' "Shedeur Sanders has done a lot, and Shedeur doesn't necessarily say a lot, but the Sanders family says a lot. You will be criticized, but they do a lot. They pop in, they win. So you can't avoid criticism when you were as polarizing and as dominant as Shedeur has been."
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that an anonymous NFL assistant coach described Sanders' formal interview as "the worst formal interview I've ever been in in my life." The unnamed coach added harsh assessments about Sanders being "entitled," taking "unnecessary sacks" and having "horrible body language."
These anonymous criticisms have sparked debate about whether NFL teams are genuinely down on Sanders or strategically attempting to depress his draft stock. One NFC scouting director offered a more nuanced take. He told Pelissero that Sanders isn't "a bad kid" but suggested that he's been "insulated" and might face a "culture shock" when entering an NFL locker room.
Deion Sanders, Shedeur's father and coach at Colorado, dismissed most criticisms as "laughable" in comments to USA Today.
"What I told him, too, is, 'Son, what I've learned in my life is when it don't make sense, it's God,'" Deion said. "Because some of this stuff is so stupid it don't make sense.'"
Despite the swirling controversy, Shedeur remains the consensus No. 2 QB prospect in the 2025 draft behind only Cam Ward.
Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.