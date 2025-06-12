"It's very hard": Brittany Mahomes shares parenting wisdom for new moms after 3 kids with Patrick Mahomes

It has been five months since Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, welcomed their third child, Golden Raye. Being a mother of three kids, Brittany Mahomes has gained some highly useful parenting wisdom, which she recently shared with new moms.

On Thursday, Brittany made a guest appearance on the "Whoop" podcast and talked about some interesting details about her third pregnancy. During a segment of the podcast, Brittany shared her advice for new moms to achieve a balance between pregnancy and parenthood.

"For new moms, I would just say, like, don't forget about yourself. I think that's a big one. Don't forget that you're still a human, and you still need to show up every day for yourself as well as your kid," Brittany said [3:59]. "And so, if you're not in the best mental physical state that you can be, it's very hard to parent and keep up with someone else."

Talking about kids, there has been a lot of buzz around the possibility of a fourth baby for Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany. During another segment of the podcast, Brittany admitted to having concluded the family expansion, noting that she always wanted to have three kids.

"We're done. We're done for a while. Three. I don't know, I mean, I feel like you can never, like, say you're done, but I think three is all I need," Brittany said. [2:10]

Brittany Mahomes revealed 'favorite' thing that her kids always want to be a part of with her

Brittany Mahomes often takes the kids along with her to the gym. In the aforementioned podcast episode, Brittany revealed that her kids love going with her to the gym, and it's one of their "favorite things" to do together.

“I take the kids to the gym with me all the time. It’s one of their favorite things to do. The more they see us do it, the more they want to be part of it," Brittany said. [14:31]

Brittany Mahomes has played a special and significant role in the massive success of her husband's career. Recently, the Chiefs quarterback praised his wife for her contributions while highlighting her impact on his game on and off the field.

