"It's hard on everybody": Tara Reid reviews ex-boyfriend Tom Brady's Netflix roast

Tom Brady's Netflix roast has received reviews from critics all over the country, including people Brady knows. However, not many people who are or once were close to the NFL legend made any direct comments. According to Page Six, Tara Reid just changed that status at the Gurus Magazine launch party.

Tara Reid was among the millions of viewers to spectate Tom Brady's live roast on Netflix. Gurus Magazine recently interviewed the Hollywood actress during its launch party, where Reid revealed tuning in to Netflix to watch Brady get brutally roasted. Commenting on Brady's roast, Tara Reid said:

"It’s a roast, so it’s hard on everybody. It is what it is."

Brady was trolled by 19 panelists who didn't leave any rocks unturned and even went to major heights by including his ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen. Comedian Nikki Glaser trolled Brady for divorce with Gisele Bundchen when she said:

"You have seven rings. Well, eight, now that Gisele gave hers back."

In fact, Nikki Glaser wasn't the only one who roasted Brady with some Gisele jokes. Apart from her, Kevin Hart also went ahead telling some Gisele jokes. However, he didn't just troll Brady with Gisele references but also included her boyfriend Joaquim Valente during the roast.

"You sometimes got to f–k your coach. You know who else f–ked their coach? Gisele. She f–ked that karate man. … Eight karate classes a day, and she’s still a white belt!” Kevin Hart had joked during the Netflix roast.

Even though Tara Reid revealed watching the roast, he didn't make any direct comments on controversial Gisele Bundchen jokes that fans are talking about. Apart from what appeared on Netflix, there were also some scenes that were edited out during Tom Brady's roast, according to Bert Kreischer.

Tara Reid feels Tom Brady laughs less and is "cocky now"

Back in December 2023, Tara Reid reflected on the time when she dated Tom Brady. Comparing it with today's version of Brady, Reid expressed how she feels the NFL legend has changed quite a lot. Talking about her romance, Tara Reid said:

"It was nothing serious, but it was fun. We’d go to beer places and have fun and dance. He was cool. He’s all skinny now. He’s so serious. He used to laugh. When I watch his interviews, he’s so cocky now."

Tara Reid and Tom Brady dated for a brief period before partying ways for reasons that remain unknown. After Tara Reid, Brady went ahead and dated Bridget Moynahan, with whom the former Patriots quarterback has a son named Jack.