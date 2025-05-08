"It's highway robbery" - NFL analyst doesn't mince words on Cowboys-George Pickens trade

The Dallas Cowboys have acquired George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers via a trade. The Cowboys parted with a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick for Pickens and a 2027 sixth-round selection.

The dynamic wideout will now continue his career in America's team alongside perennial Pro Bowler CeeDee Lamb. Following the trade, NFL Analyst Craig Carton was bullish on the trade from Dallas' perspective and described it as "highway robbery." He said on Wednesday's "Breakfast Ball":

"I think it's highway robbery. This is a phenomenal deal. From the Dallas perspective... you now have as good a WR duo as every team in football outside of 1 or 2?"

Carton seems to be of the opinion that the Steelers could get a significantly better haul for a player of Pickens' caliber. Pickens is a big game pass catcher capable of being a WR1 on a playoff-contending franchise.

Adding him without parting with a Day 1 or early Day 2 draft pick looks like a phenomenal deal from Jerry Jones and the Cowboys, at least in the short term. It's particularly impressive considering the Pittsburgh Steelers got a second-round pick when trading fellow wide receiver Chase Claypool in 2022.

However, while George Pickens has undeniable talent, his behaviour on the field has many thinking Dallas might have gotten more than they bargained for. Pickens' contract was also a factor in the trade, as he is entering the final season of his rookie deal and is reportedly not looking to negotiate an extension during the offseason. As a second-round pick, the WR does not have a fifth-year option.

Can George Pickens shine with the Dallas Cowboys?

Until the trade, George Pickens had spent his entire professional football career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers selected him with the 52nd overall pick in the 2022 draft straight out of Georgia.

While in Pittsburgh, Pickens recorded three straight seasons with 800+ receiving yards. He missed just three regular-season games (all in 2024) and helped the franchise to two postseason berths.

At times, George Pickens looked unstoppable, capable of making huge plays and catching the uncatchable. However, the instability under center in Pittsburgh, coupled with a cold offense, doubtless hamstrung the WR. Pickens was also not the WR1 until the 2024 season, so was not the primary target for much of his time in the Steel City.

Following the move to the Cowboys, Pickens is now set to again be a WR2. CeeDee Lamb remains the incumbent WR1, barring any unfortunate scenarios in the lead-up to the 2025 season.

It feels like while Dallas might have one of the best WR rooms in the NFL now, they could also have one of the most tempestuous ones, too. Pickens has always been one to show his emotions on the field, and this has caused disruptions in the past.

If Dak Prescott can build chemistry with George Pickens in the offseason, Dallas could have one of the most potent passing games in the 2025 season, akin the what the Bengals have with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. However, if it doesn't go to plan, a lot of eyes will be watching Pickens to see how he reacts.

