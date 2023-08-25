‘It’s insanity, but it’s true’: Sunday Night Football’s Cris Collinsworth drops truth-bomb on Cowboys’ popularity

Sunday Night Football commentator Cris Collinsworth dropped a major bomb on the Dallas Cowboys' popularity.

Every week, Sunday Night Football (SNF) is one of the biggest games as it is primetime and fans love seeing their favorite teams play in the game.

Although the NFL tries to give different teams SNF games, Cris Collinsworth says if it was possible, NBC would love for every Cowboy game to be on SNF.

"If NBC had their choice, we would do 17 Dallas Cowboys games. I'm not kidding," Collinsworth said on The Dan Patrick Show. "It doesn't even matter what the record is. It doesn't matter. They could be 4-6 and we would take them. 'If you guys could pick any game you want this week, we'll take the Dallas Cowboys.' It's insanity, but it's true. They draw the ratings. They get it done."

It is an interesting comment from Collinsworth that will no doubt make some fanbases angry. But, the SNF commentator says he sees the numbers and knows how popular the Cowboys are. Dallas will also have six primetime games this season.

As well, according to Collinsworth, he says NBC has tried to make the Cowboys have their first game on SNF every year.

"Guys are on the same page" - Dak Prescott optimistic of Dallas Cowboys chances in 2023

The Dallas Cowboys enter the 2023 season as a team that will likely make the playoffs this season.

Dallas is led by quarterback Dak Prescott who has vowed to not throw as many interceptions this season. As well, the quarterback believes the offense will be much better than it was last year.

“Just crazy amount of details," Prescott said. "Guys are on the same page, just being very open and communicating. That has been a world of difference."

If the Cowboys can improve their offense from last year it will go a long way in making them a much better team. However, Dallas has already been hit by the injury bug as three rookies wide receiver David Durden, linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, and tight end John Stephens all tore their ACLs.

The Dallas Cowboys will open its 2023 season on the road in Sunday Night Football against the New York Giants.

The Cowboys will have their home opener on Sept. 17 at 4:25 p.m. ET against the New York Jets.

