“It’s Jerry Jones vs. Micah Parsons”: Insider hints personal beef fueling Cowboys owner to delay 4x Pro Bowler’s contract extension

Things may be getting personal between the Dallas Cowboys owner and his biggest defensive commodity, according to NFL insider Diana Russini. She gave her take on the bad blood reportedly brewing between Jerry Jones and Micah Parsons.“I don’t think it’s real that Micah Parsons is going to get traded,&quot; Russini said on Monday (0:29), via “The Ringer.” &quot;But I do think the beef is real. This feels personal. This feels like it’s Jerry vs. Micah.”Parsons has one more season remaining on his Dallas contract. Given the kind of money defensive players have gotten this offseason, he will likely receive a massive salary increase.Myles Garrett got an extension with the Cleveland Browns that will earn him $40 million annually. Danielle Hunter is making over $35 million a year, and Maxx Crosby was extended by the Raiders for more than $35 million a season.Russini added that much of what Jones said to the press didn't help ingratiate himself with Parsons.“I think a lot of it has to do with what Jerry has been saying publicly. He’s gone a little overboard on this stuff,&quot; Russini said (0:43). &quot;With the not knowing who Micah’s agent is, from leaving his name out to not contacting him this whole time. It doesn’t feel great.”Parsons’ agent, David Mulugheta, was named by Forbes as the most powerful agent in the NFL . Russini explained how she believes Jones views the situation with Parsons.“I think the Cowboys’ perspective on it, at least Jerry Jones’ perspective on it, is like look, I’ve done this with other players,&quot; Russini said (1:01). &quot;I asked Dak (Prescott) to do it with me, and Dak said no, talk to Todd France, my agent, and that’s how they did it.”Dak Prescott and the Cowboys agreed to a four-year extension in September for $240 million, including $231 million guaranteed and an $80 million signing bonus.Jerry Jones shrugging off Micah Parsons trade requestTensions between Jerry Jones and Micah Parsons escalated to the point where the linebacker requested a trade last week. However, the team owner called what he believes was a bluff.“That is part of negotiation,” Jones said on Saturday, via ESPN.The Cowboys are a month away from their regular season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. However, there are questions about whether or not Parsons will suit up in Week 1. Despite all the drama, Jones doesn’t appear worried.“As always in any relationships there’s different moods at different times of your relationship,&quot; Jones said on Sunday, via the NFL Network. &quot;That’s what it is. Don’t lose any sleep over it. That’s the one thing I would say to our fans, ‘Don’t lose any sleep over it.'”Jones has been down a similar road with many Dallas players. Zack Martin didn’t get an extension until mid-August 2024, while CeeDee Lamb signed a four-year extension worth $136 million after last year's preseason.The Cowboys open the 2025 preseason on Saturday versus the LA Rams.