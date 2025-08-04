  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL Pro Bowl
  • “It’s Jerry Jones vs. Micah Parsons”: Insider hints personal beef fueling Cowboys owner to delay 4x Pro Bowler’s contract extension

“It’s Jerry Jones vs. Micah Parsons”: Insider hints personal beef fueling Cowboys owner to delay 4x Pro Bowler’s contract extension

By Joel Lefevre
Published Aug 04, 2025 16:11 GMT
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp - Source: Imagn
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp (image credit: IMAGN)

Things may be getting personal between the Dallas Cowboys owner and his biggest defensive commodity, according to NFL insider Diana Russini. She gave her take on the bad blood reportedly brewing between Jerry Jones and Micah Parsons.

Ad
“I don’t think it’s real that Micah Parsons is going to get traded," Russini said on Monday (0:29), via “The Ringer.” "But I do think the beef is real. This feels personal. This feels like it’s Jerry vs. Micah.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Parsons has one more season remaining on his Dallas contract. Given the kind of money defensive players have gotten this offseason, he will likely receive a massive salary increase.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Myles Garrett got an extension with the Cleveland Browns that will earn him $40 million annually. Danielle Hunter is making over $35 million a year, and Maxx Crosby was extended by the Raiders for more than $35 million a season.

Russini added that much of what Jones said to the press didn't help ingratiate himself with Parsons.

Ad
“I think a lot of it has to do with what Jerry has been saying publicly. He’s gone a little overboard on this stuff," Russini said (0:43). "With the not knowing who Micah’s agent is, from leaving his name out to not contacting him this whole time. It doesn’t feel great.”

Parsons’ agent, David Mulugheta, was named by Forbes as the most powerful agent in the NFL . Russini explained how she believes Jones views the situation with Parsons.

Ad
“I think the Cowboys’ perspective on it, at least Jerry Jones’ perspective on it, is like look, I’ve done this with other players," Russini said (1:01). "I asked Dak (Prescott) to do it with me, and Dak said no, talk to Todd France, my agent, and that’s how they did it.”

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys agreed to a four-year extension in September for $240 million, including $231 million guaranteed and an $80 million signing bonus.

Ad

Jerry Jones shrugging off Micah Parsons trade request

Tensions between Jerry Jones and Micah Parsons escalated to the point where the linebacker requested a trade last week. However, the team owner called what he believes was a bluff.

“That is part of negotiation,” Jones said on Saturday, via ESPN.

The Cowboys are a month away from their regular season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. However, there are questions about whether or not Parsons will suit up in Week 1. Despite all the drama, Jones doesn’t appear worried.

Ad
“As always in any relationships there’s different moods at different times of your relationship," Jones said on Sunday, via the NFL Network. "That’s what it is. Don’t lose any sleep over it. That’s the one thing I would say to our fans, ‘Don’t lose any sleep over it.'”
Ad

Jones has been down a similar road with many Dallas players. Zack Martin didn’t get an extension until mid-August 2024, while CeeDee Lamb signed a four-year extension worth $136 million after last year's preseason.

The Cowboys open the 2025 preseason on Saturday versus the LA Rams.

About the author
Joel Lefevre

Joel Lefevre

Twitter icon

Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.

Joel graduated in Broadcast Journalism at the Western Academy of Broadcasting, and being an avid NFL fan, these two passions came together.

His favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Joel has followed them through the highs and lows ever since they made the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season. His favorite sporting moment was their 2017 AFC Championship Game because it was as close as the Jaguars ever came to winning a Super Bowl. A missed call on a Myles Jack fumble recovery took away a touchdown that could have sent Jacksonville to the Super Bowl.

When not writing Joel loves reality TV, in particular Big Brother and Survivor, and is a former houseguest on Big Brother Canada Season 4. Family and loved ones are extremely important to Joel and he keeps in touch with them as much as possible, and also enjoys going to the movies, going for walks and taking care of his dogs.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications