"It's more Jerry's fault": Jason Kelce chimes in on Cowboys, Dak Prescott struggles amid 5-game loss streak

The Dallas Cowboys' woes' continue to pile up this season and after Monday night's loss against the Houston Texans, they now sit at 3-7. On this week's episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Jason Kelce placed the blame on owner Jerry Jones rather than the players or the coaching staff.

Kelce admitted that Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott didn't play his best before his hamstring injury. However, he said that was due to the lack of off-season additions. He went on to say that Jerry Jones' decision-making is what has caused Dallas' collapse. Jason Kelce said:

"Dak hasn't played as well as everybody expected this year. It feels like it's a lot of it's personality driven, like they had opportunities to sign guys this off season. They chose not to. They trusted the guys they had in the building, and a lot of those young guys and people that they trusted just have not played at a high level.

"And I don't know that you can blame Mike McCarthy for that. I think it's more Jerry's fault. That's kind of what I'm getting at. Like Jerry's the one who's making all of these decisions."[1:07:01]

Travis Kelce then chimed in and agreed that Jerry Jones is the one to blame for building a stadium that allows the sun to come through. It affects his own players while making plays.

"He's the one who created this f****** stadium so that the sun would peek through. He's the one that f****** that doesn't want to do maintenance on the ceiling," Travis Kelce said.

The Kansa City Chiefs tight end also blamed Jerry Jones for not having regular maintenance done on AT&T Stadium. It, possibly. could have prevented a large metal sheet from falling on Monday night.

Jerry Jones 'didn't anticipate' Cowboys to be 3-7

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round. After the match, longtime team owner Jerry Jones said that he was 'all in' when it came to building a winning roster. Dallas was nearly silent all offseason with their lone moves being to extend Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb.

After the game, Jerry Jones spoke to reporters and said that he had been through losing seasons like this before. He also said that he didn't anticipate his Dallas Cowboys having a losing record at this point in the season.

"We won one game my first year. One. And so, have we had rough seasons? Yes. Yeah, I've been around. Certainly, we have. And we've had other tough years.

"And this one, we didn't anticipate the record. And the way we're playing right now, we wouldn't have anticipated that. But, not, this isn't – y'all have heard me tell these old stories until you're sick – but not, you stay in this league long enough, you'll have times like this." - Jones told reporters after Monday's 34-10 loss

The Dallas Cowboys have yet to win a game at home and are now 0-5 at AT&T Stadium in 2024. The Cowboys are also the first team in NFL history to have a 20-point deficit in six consecutive home games.

